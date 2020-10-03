Trump begins remdesivir therapy as more people in his orbit test positive for COVID-19

Trump begins remdesivir therapy as more people in his orbit test positive for COVID-19get the free app
President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday less than 24 hours after announcing he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. It's the most serious health crisis a president has faced since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.
The White House physician said Friday night the president is "doing very well" and has not required supplemental oxygen. He said Mr. Trump started treatment with remdesivir, a drug that has shortened the recovery time for some patients with the virus.
Mr. Trump tweeted an update from the hospital, where the White House says he will spend the next few days. "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" he wrote late Friday.
White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said earlier that Mr. Trump had "mild symptoms" and was being transferred to Walter Reed "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts."
White House sources said Mr. Trump was suffering from a low-grade fever. The White House physician had said he was feeling "fatigued" and would be taking an antibody cocktail.
Late Friday, former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conyway said she had tested positive for the coronavirus. His campaign manager Bill Stepien has also been infected. They join two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel and longtime aide Hope Hicks in testing positive for the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence, who would take over for Mr. Trump if he were incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out the duties of the presidency, said Friday he had tested negative.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was on stage with Mr. Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday, said Friday he and his wife also tested negative. The Biden campaign halted its negative ads on Friday, and Biden tweeted a call for unity.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for COVID-19
Bill Stepien, President Trump's campaign manager, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior campaign official. Stepien, 42, plans to quarantine until he recovers.
Stepien was diagnosed Friday and had experienced "mild flu-like symptoms," the senior campaign official said.
Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark is expected to oversee the Trump team's headquarters while Stepien works from home, though campaign officials indicate he will still lead the campaign operation.
In the coming days, the campaign plans to launch surrogates for in-person events, including Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric and the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
White House physician says Trump is doing "very well"
President Trump's physician said Friday night that the president has started remdesivir therapy and is doing "very well," according to a statement tweeted by Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
"This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well," he wrote. "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably."
Trump tweets update from the hospital
President Trump tweeted an update from the hospital late Friday night. "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" the president wrote.
This is the first time the president has tweeted since he was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Hours earlier, he tweeted a video of himself in the White House in which he said "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out."
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to President Trump, tweeted late Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19.
"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she said.
She is the latest member of the Trump orbit to test positive, after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive on Thursday.