Watch live: Trump's physician to give update on president's condition at Walter Reed

Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, is providing an update Saturday on the president's condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president spent the night after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Conley said Friday night that Mr. Trump was "doing very well" and did not require supplemental oxygen.

"He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," Conley said. Remdesivir has shortened the recovery time for some patients with the virus.

How to watch Dr. Sean Conley's update on the president's condition

What: Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, gives an update on the president's condition

Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, gives an update on the president's condition Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020

Saturday, October 3, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland Online stream: Live on CBSN on the player above or on your mobile streaming device

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that Mr. Trump had "mild symptoms" and was being transferred to Walter Reed "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts." White House sources said Mr. Trump had a low-grade fever.

Mr. Trump tweeted an update from the hospital, where he will be spending the next few days "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" he wrote late Friday.