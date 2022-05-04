Ohio primary results: Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Republican Senate race

Fugitive inmate and jail official had "special relationship," sheriff says

Russia storms key steel plant in Mariupol as some evacuees reach safety

Chinese hackers took trillions in intellectual property

Which states would restrict or protect abortion rights if Roe v. Wade falls?

New York court throws out congressional maps favoring Democrats

New York court throws out congressional maps favoring Democrats

Ohio primary voters head to polls in first test of Trump's influence in GOP midterms

Ohio primary voters head to polls in first test of Trump's influence in GOP midterms

Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion could set stage for midterms

Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion could set stage for midterms

Trump's influence on GOP tested as voting ends in Ohio's primaries

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On