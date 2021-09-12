Live Updates: 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Live Updates: 2021 MTV Video Music Awardsget the free app
The MTV Video Music Awards are back at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After a no in-person show in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Performers include Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, Twenty One Pilots and Doja Cat. There will also be a special performance by Anitta.
In addition to MTV, the show will be simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW.
Justin Bieber leads the nominations, with seven, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, who picked up six nominations of her own. Winners will take home a "Moon Person" statue.
MTV will be awarding the U.S. Global Icon Award to the Foo Fighters. According to MTV, the award "celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond."
How to watch the MTV Video Music Awards
What: The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT
Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY
TV: MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW
Online stream: Live on MTV.com
Who will be presenting?
AJ McLean
Ashanti
Avril Lavigne
Billie Eilish
Billy Porter
Ciara
Conor McGregor
Cyndi Lauper
David Lee Roth
Fat Joe
Hailey Bieber
Halle Bailey
Ja Rule
Lance Bass
Leslie Grace
Madison Beer
Megan Fox
Nick Lachey
Rita Ora
Simone Biles
SZA
Tommy Lee
Travis Barker
Wyclef Jean
Who is performing?
Alicia Keys + Swae Lee
Camila Cabello
Chlöe
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Foo Fighters
Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI
Kacey Musgraves
Ozuna
Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow
Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker
Normani
Olivia Rodrigo
Shawn Mendes + Tainy
Twenty One Pilots