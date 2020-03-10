Live updates: March 10 primary elections in 6 states

Live updates: March 10 primary elections in 6 statesDownload the free app
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are facing off in six primaries on Tuesday, March 10, their first big test since Super Tuesday. Of the delegates awarded so far, Biden has 648 delegates and Sanders has 563.
Voters will go to the polls in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. Michigan, which offers the most delegates tonight — 125 — will be closely watched. It's a state Sanders won by 1.5 points in 2016, despite polls showing Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead going into the primary. In the general election, the state swung for Donald Trump, the first time a Republican had won the state since 1988.
A Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted in the days leading up to Super Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by 7 points in Michigan. A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Biden with a 15-point lead in the state.
After Biden's strong win in South Carolina on February 29, he swept 11 out of 14 states on Super Tuesday, although Sanders won big in California, the state with the largest number of delegates.
Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, remains in the race despite only winning two delegates so far.
Voters will go to the polls from Michigan to Idaho. Here is a breakdown by state of what time polls will close:
- Idaho: 10 p.m. ET (in Idaho's nine northern counties, polls will close at 11 p.m. ET)
- Michigan: 8 p.m. ET (in four Michigan counties, polls will close at 9 p.m. ET)
- Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET
- Missouri: 8 p.m. ET
- North Dakota: Poll hours vary by county — all polls will close by 10 p.m. ET
- Washington: 11 p.m. ET
Sanders and Biden tangle over trade in Rust Belt
There's a trade war raging between the top two Democratic presidential contenders. Since Super Tuesday narrowed the field to two main candidates last week, Bernie Sanders has made it a point at campaign stops to list the areas where he and Joe Biden disagree. Trade has taken center stage this week, as the two men fight for delegates in the industrial Midwest.
Though neither candidate has released a detailed trade policy, a decisive primary win in Michigan on Tuesday or next week in Ohio could signal how the Democratic Party will approach trade and the nation's economic agenda.
Across one of the nation's most iconic manufacturing states, Sanders has been taking swipes at Biden's positions on trade. He slammed then-Senator Biden's support of the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which eliminated most tariffs between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and the 2000 China Trade Bill, which reinstated permanent and normal trade relations with China. Sanders voted against both measures as a House member and continues to rail against the policies today, a point highlighted by a Sanders ad, "Decimated," that's up in every March 10th and March 17th primary state.
— Cara Korte and Bo Erickson
— Cara Korte and Bo Erickson
New poll has big lead for Biden in Michigan
A Monmouth University poll of likely Democratic voters in Michigan released Monday had Biden with 51%, Sanders with 36% and Gabbard with 1%.
Biden led with white voters, 50% to 36%, and among other races 53% to 36%. Among voters over age 50, Biden led 62% to 24%, but among voters 49 and under, Sanders led 49% to 39%. Among men, Sanders led 49% to 39%, but among women, Biden led 53% to 33%.
"Biden appears to have the advantage because he is doing well among some groups that Sanders won four years ago. But as we learned in 2016, Michigan can defy expectations," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
Both Democrats led President Trump among registered voters. Biden holds a 48% to 41% edge over Mr. Trump while Sanders has a similar 46% to 41% lead.
Among Michigan voters who report having voted for Trump four years ago, 90% intend to stick with the president this year, while 5% said they would vote for Biden. In the matchup against Sanders, this split stands at 91% for Trump to 5% for Sanders. Among those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the last general election, 92% say they would vote for Biden to 2% for Trump in the first hypothetical matchup, while it is 87% for Sanders to 3% for Trump in the second.
Booker endorses Biden
Former 2020 contender Senator Cory Booker on Monday endorsed Biden, following the lead of the other former rivals Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke.
"Well, look, it's a time for us to beat Donald Trump," Booker said on "CBS This Morning" Monday. "And it became very clear to me that Joe Biden is the right person to do that. We have to unify and show our strength. And I think this Tuesday could be a pivotal day in our primary progress. But it's about time we start unifying as a party and begin the work to beat Donald Trump, and frankly, save our nation, humanity, address our common cause and our common challenges."
Read more about Booker's endorsement here.