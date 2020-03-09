How to watch the March 10 primary results

For the first time Tuesday, the Democratic primary contest is down to a two-man race — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Tulsi Gabbard is still technically in the race, although she's only one won delegate so far and is barely registering in the polls.

According to the latest CBS News estimates, Sanders is only barely lagging Biden in the total delegate count.

These six states are voting on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. The state everyone will be watching is Michigan, which Sanders won It's a state Sanders won in 2016, but a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted in the days leading up to Super Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by seven points. It's also a crucial swing state for Democrats in the general election: President Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since 1988.

Tuesday election results

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Polls start closing at 8 p.m. ET

: Polls start closing at 8 p.m. ET (Full list of poll closing times are Live stream results and analysis: On CBSN in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on CBS All Access.

On CBSN in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on CBS All Access. Live updates: Follow along with the CBSNews.com.

In less than a week, Biden has managed to turn the campaign around, with a decisive win in South Carolina, endorsements from former rivals and a strong Super Tuesday. Going into this Tuesday's contests, Biden has the delegate lead, with 625 delegates to Sanders' 548. Gabbard has earned one delegate.

Mr. Trump has accused Democrats of trying to rig the system against Sanders, and Sanders himself has been railing against the Democratic "establishment."

"The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts," Mr. Trump tweeted before Warren exited the race. "It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!"