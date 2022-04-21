Watch Live: Johnny Depp faces cross-examination in defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Watch Live: Johnny Depp faces cross-examination in defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heardget the free app
Actor Johnny Depp will testify for a third day Thursday in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when she sought a restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise.
He said he was pulled from the franchise just days after the Post piece ran. On cross-examination, Heard's lawyer pointed to evidence that Disney made that decision months before the article's publication.
Heard's lawyers say the article is accurate and doesn't defame him. They say Depp's ruined reputation is due to his own bad behavior.
Depp was cross-examined only briefly at the end of the day Wednesday. Cross-examination will continue Thursday. Heard is expected to testify later in the trial.
How to watch Johnny Depp's testimony Thursday
What: Actor Johnny Depp will continue being cross-examined by ex-wife Amber Heard's attorneys in his libel suit
Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Online stream: Live on CBS News streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change
Wednesday's testimony
Actor Johnny Depp's second day of testimony Wednesday included details about the former couple's fights and substance use.
Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had — one that used to say "Winona Forever" when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to "Wino Forever" after they broke up.
"It didn't happen," he said of the alleged assault. "Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me."
Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles during which he said he took oxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and drank Champagne. Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride. He also discussed a violent 2015 argument in Australia that resulted in the tip of his middle finger being cut off. He said Heard was irate that Depp's lawyers had asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement.
"I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been," he said.
Depp said he began to write on the walls in his own blood to recount lies in which he had caught Heard.
Depp told hospital doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous text messages introduced as evidence refer to Depp injuring himself. Depp testified he lied about the cause of the injury to protect her. Heard's lawyers have said the laws of physics don't support Depp's story and they will introduce evidence to prove that.
Depp also gave a graphic description of a final fight as the couple drifted toward divorce, accusing Heard and her friends of pretending that he was assaulting her. Soon after, Heard sought a restraining order and was photographed with marks on her face.
The fight had started as Depp said he'd realized it was time for the couple to split. The argument intensified, he said, as Depp accused her of leaving human fecal matter on his side of the bed in the penthouse they'd shared. He said Heard kept denying it, blaming it on their small dogs, but he was convinced she was lying.
Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard's abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker. Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship, but Heard refused to abstain.
Tuesday's testimony
The trial began more than a week ago, but, prior to Tuesday, jurors had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers as each side has tried to embarrass the other in a trial that Heard's lawyers accurately predicted would turn into a mudslinging soap opera.
After denying Heard's abuse allegations, Depp spoke at length about a childhood in which he said physical abuse from his mother was "constant."
Depp said Heard's allegations of his substance abuse have been "grossly embellished" and that there have been no moments where he's been out of control.
