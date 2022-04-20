Watch Live: Johnny Depp continues testifying in lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Watch Live: Johnny Depp continues testifying in lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heardget the free app
Actor Johnny Depp continues testifying Wednesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. He will be cross-examined in the defamation case after taking the stand Tuesday to deny the actress's domestic abuse allegations against him.
Those accusations are disturbing, heinous and "not based in any species of truth," he testified on Tuesday.
"Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," he said.
Depp is is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where the actress referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," though Depp is not named in the piece. Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp that accuses his lawyers of defaming her at his direction, and is expected to testify later in the trial.
The case, which started last week, is being heard in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom and is expected to run through the end of the month.
Earlier testimony
The trial began more than a week ago, but, prior to Tuesday, jurors had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers as each side has tried to embarrass the other in a trial that Heard's lawyers accurately predicted would turn into a mudslinging soap opera.
After denying Heard's abuse allegations, Depp spoke at length about a childhood in which he said physical abuse from his mother was "constant."
Depp said Heard's allegations of his substance abuse have been "grossly embellished" and that there have been no moments where he's been out of control.
