Live Updates: Biden town hall

Live Updates: Biden town hallget the free app
President Biden is holding a town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday with CNN's Don Lemon, the second town hall since he took office six months ago. The town hall will air at 8 p.m. on CNN.
Lemon kicked off the town hall asking Mr. Biden about vaccinations as the nation grapples with declining vaccination rates. "We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's that basic, that simple," Mr. Biden answered.
Audience questions also focused on COVID-19 and vaccines. "What we're doing right now is listening to scientists," Mr. Biden said about misinformation spreading on social media.
And Mr. Biden said the testing is ongoing right now when children under 12 can be vaccinated, and it will be available "soon" for them.
The town hall also comes just hours after the Senate failed in a procedural vote to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Mr. Biden's economic agenda. Senate Republicans blocked the measure from moving forward in the evenly-divided Senate, declining to provide the 10 votes Democrats needed to begin debate on the infrastructure package, which is a pillar of President Biden's economic agenda. The 49 to 51 vote fell short of the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted Tuesday the vote was setting the stage for the larger bipartisan infrastructure framework. Schumer insisted negotiations will continue.
This is Mr. Biden's second town hall since he took office in January. In February, he held a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Biden says it's a "pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination"
Lemon kicked off the townhall by asking the president if he still feels like the pandemic is waning. The president said the pandemic is among the unvaccinated.
"It's real simple," Mr. Biden said. "We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's that basic, that simple."
Lemon asked if Americans should be worried, even those who have been vaccinated. The president reiterated that most people who get vaccinated will avoid hospitalization and death.
"What I say to people who are worried about a new pandemic is, get vaccinated," he said.
Biden stops at IBEW/NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati
President Biden made a stop Wednesday afternoon ahead of his town hall at the IBEW/NECA Electrical Training Center, which runs a five-year electrical apprenticeship program. Mr. Biden stopped at three locations in Cincinnati and spoke with instructors and apprentices.
Mr. Biden praised the work of unions and said the country would come to a screeching halt if all union workers were to quit. He reinforced that they helped build the middle class.
On the way out of the last stop, a reporter asked if "we would get an infrastructure deal" and Mr. Biden answered "yes, we will."
First lady Jill Biden heads to Alaska, Hawaii and Japan
First lady Jill Biden headed to Alaska and Hawaii on Wednesday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. After that, she will head to Japan, where she is leading the U.S. delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics, although there is a state of emergency in that country due to COVID-19. Several American athletes have been sidelined from the games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Read more here.
Senate procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill fails after GOP opposition
A procedural vote to advance the $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure framework failed in the Senate on Wednesday after Republicans unsuccessfully pushed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to delay the vote to allow negotiators to finalize the details of the plan. The infrastructure plan is a key part of President Biden's agenda.
GOP senators blocked the measure from moving forward in the evenly-divided Senate, declining to provide the 10 votes Democrats needed to begin debate on the infrastructure package, which is a pillar of President Biden's economic agenda. The 49 to 51 vote fell short of the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster.
Schumer changed his vote from "yes" to "no" to allow for another vote "at a future time."
While Schumer set Wednesday's preliminary vote to nudge the bipartisan coalition of senators negotiating the specifics of the measure to reach a deal, they were still working to resolve outstanding issues. And without legislative text, Republican Senate leaders warned members would be unlikely to vote to begin debating a bill they haven't yet seen.
Read more here.
— Melissa Quinn and Jack Turman