Live Updates: Biden to direct all states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1
President Joe Biden will announce in his prime-time speech on Thursday that he's directing al states, territories and tribes to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, a senior administration official said. Mr. Biden is giving his first prime-time address to mark the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's characterization of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1 is one of the most sweeping directives so far from Mr. Biden, who has largely left decisions about eligibility up to the states. The president has already said there would be enough vaccine supply for all American adults by the end of May.
Once all Americans are eligible for the vaccine, the Biden administration will try to ensure all adults can access it by increasing the number of places where people can get their shots, and boosting the number of vaccinators.
The president will also announce that by May 1, a federally supported website will list nearby locations administering the vaccine, and a 1-800 number will be available for those who might lack internet access.
The Biden administration will also provide additional guidelines on what vaccinated people may safely do.
Mr. Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package on Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than expected.
His presidency began two months ago, with the virus still surging in many parts of the country. On the eve of Mr. Biden's inauguration, the number of lives claimed by COVID-19 surpassed 400,000, and he and Vice President Harris held a national observance that evening at the Lincoln Memorial to honor them. Now that total has risen to over 500,000. Still, there has been progress. As more Americans have received their vaccinations — nearing 100 million — the daily numbers of infections and deaths have begun to fall.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that Mr. Biden would "discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered."
On this day a year ago, after the WHO called COVID-19 a pandemic, President Trump gave a prime-time address from the Oval Office, announcing a travel ban from Europe. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 had been reported on Capitol Hill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,400 points amid fears of an economic shutdown and the NBA suspended its season after player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announced that night that they had tested positive.
Nearly 530,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.
Biden to call out hate crimes against Asian Americans
President Biden will call out hate crimes against Asian Americans during his speech, a White House official told CBS News. He's made a very deliberate decision to do this during the prime-time address, the official said, characterizing the message as very "forceful" and one that would show a commitment to addressing the attacks.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Thursday that the president had a line-by-line involvement in the writing of the speech; these lines are very important to him, the source said.
This comes on the same day the House introduced legislation calling for a new Justice Department position dedicated to hate crimes against Asian Americans.
The president is also expected to say that he wants the nation to get closer to normal by July 4, according to a senior White House aide, a much earlier timetable than he's offered in the past.
How to watch Biden's speech
What: President Biden delivers his first prime-time address, marking one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: White House, Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Top Biden aide says his address is not a victory lap
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield previewed some of the president's speech on CNN Thursday, saying "this is not the time to take our foot off the gas."
The president will strike an "optimistic tone," but this is "not the time to relax our vigilance," she said.
Bedingfield also responded to some criticism from Republicans, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who say Democrats are only focused on celebrating now. Bedingfield replied no when asked if this is a victory lap.
CBS News poll finds COVID relief is popular among most Americans
Three in four Americans approve of Congress' passing the economic relief package — the measure continues to draw wide support. Large majorities of Democrats and independents, along with nearly half of Republicans, said they approved of the bill's passage.
Overall, majorities across income groups approve of the COVID economic relief package. Among Republicans, there is more support for it among those with lower household incomes than among those with higher incomes.
— Jennifer De Pinto, Anthony Salvanto, Kabir Khanna and Fred Backus