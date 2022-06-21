How to watch Tuesday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials

15-year-old killed, officer and two adults shot at D.C. musical event

Tuesday's House Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressuring state officials

Over 90% of Afghans seeking to enter U.S. on humanitarian grounds rejected

Monkey in "bullet-proof" vest found dead after bloody cartel shootout

Bank wants to track suspect credit card sales of guns, ammo but can't

U.S. fighter in Ukraine glad to see friends alive, even in Russian hands

Tuesday's House Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressuring state officials

Tuesday's House Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressuring state officials

Lofgren says Trump intended to "accelerate that violence" against Pence on Jan. 6

Lofgren says Trump intended to "accelerate that violence" against Pence on Jan. 6

Bank wants to track suspect credit card sales of guns, ammo but can't

Bank wants to track suspect credit card sales of guns, ammo but can't

Over 90% of Afghans seeking to enter U.S. on humanitarian grounds rejected

Over 90% of Afghans seeking to enter U.S. on humanitarian grounds rejected

What to expect on Day 4 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On