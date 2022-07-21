How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack

At ESPYs, Rapinoe, Curry urge that more be done to free Brittney Griner

CIA director says ties between Russia, Iran suffer from "limits"

1 soldier killed, several injured in lightning strike at Georgia Army base

8 hospitalized after turbulence on American Airlines flight

2 men indicted over deaths of 53 migrants found in back of trailer

U.S. Army projected to miss recruiting goals by tens of thousands

Why is there a pilot shortage? It wasn't just the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers, who testified before Jan. 6 House committee

Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers, who testified before Jan. 6 House committee

Bipartisan senators introduce reforms to Electoral Count Act of 1887

Bipartisan senators introduce reforms to Electoral Count Act of 1887

Prosecution rests after a day and a half in Bannon contempt trial

Prosecution rests after a day and a half in Bannon contempt trial

House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On