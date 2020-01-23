Annabella Sciorra takes the stand against Harvey Weinstein at his rape trial
"Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand Thursday in the rape trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Her testimony will be the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a trial that's a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement.
Prosecutors previewed Sciorra's testimony in a graphic opening statement Wednesday that painted Weinstein as a sexual predator who used his film industry clout to abuse women for decades. Sciorra, 59, alleges Weinstein showed up at her Manhattan apartment after dropping her off from a dinner, forced himself inside and raped her sometime in late 1993 or early 1994.
Sciorra is not named in the criminal indictment against Weinstein, which charges him with forcibly performing oral sex on former "Project Runway" production assistant Mimi Haleyi in his apartment in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. But she is one of four other accusers who prosecutors plan to call as witnesses in an attempt to prove Weinstein had a pattern of assaulting women.
Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.