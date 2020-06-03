Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has coronavirus after attending George Floyd rally

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa. Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post.

The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe," he wrote.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

But a commenter to the post observed, "I dont think you got it at the protest.. if you weren't wearing a mask you may have spread it but covid has a long intubation period and symptoms don't just appear that fast... praying you recover quickly.. we honestly won't know the impact of covid from this for 2 weeks."

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior, who's from Canada, had a breakout season in his junior year. He was a second team All-Big 12 selection and finished with 100 tackles and five sacks.

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Oklahoma, in August 2019. Sue Ogrocki / AP

OSU players began returning to campus this week and were tested for the virus when they got there, CBSSports.com reports. It wasn't clear whether Ogbongbemiga was among the student-athletes in the first phase of returning players. But if he was, he'll enter quarantine in separate on-campus housing designated by the school, according to the safe plan released by Oklahoma State Tuesday.

Ogbongbemiga's positive test comes as publish health officials nationwide fret that large protests over the death of George Floyd will result in new outbreaks of COVID-19. Many demonstrators and law enforcement personnel and National Guard soldiers haven't been wearing masks or social distancing, steps the officials say are crucial for containing the virus.