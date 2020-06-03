Jimmy Carter mourns continued "tragic racial injustices" in statement on George Floyd

Former President Jimmy Carter said in a statement that he and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are "pained by the tragic racial injustices and consequent backlash across our nation in recent weeks," as protests continue across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd.

With Carter's statement, all living U.S. presidents have spoken out about Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

The former president noted that in his 1974 inaugural address as Georgia's governor, he said "the time for racial discrimination is over." In his statement Wednesday, Carter expressed dismay that he has to repeat that sentiment nearly five decades later.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on the national unrest earlier this week, and is set to hold a virtual town hall on police reform Wednesday evening. Former President George W. Bush, too, expressed his sorrow over racial injustices and his faith in the American people to overcome them.

Mr. Carter, who at 95 is the oldest living former president in U.S. history, said that since leaving the White House, he and Rosalynn Carter "have seen that silence can be as deadly as violence," and people of power must stand up to say "no more."

Below is the full statement from Mr. Carter: