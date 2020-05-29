Protests rage in Minneapolis over George Floyd's death

Protests rage in Minneapolis over George Floyd's deathDownload the free app
Angry demonstrations flared in Minneapolis for a third consecutive day as protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday night and protests spread to nearby St. Paul. The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
Floyd's arrest was captured in a video now seen by millions around the world, sparking global outrage. It shows Floyd laying on the ground with white officer Derek Chauvin's knee pinning him to the ground as he begged, "I can't breathe."
Four officers in the incident have been fired. No charges have been filed.
Governor Tim Walz apologizes after CNN reporter is arrested on air
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized Friday morning after a CNN reporter was arrested in Minneapolis while reporting live on air. Omar Jimenez was led away in handcuffs shortly after 6 a.m. by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Also arrested were producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez.
The crew was near the 3rd Precinct when state troopers and members of the National Guard began clearing the streets at daybreak, CBS Minnesota reports.
CNN said Walz spoke with the network's president, Jeff Zucker, and apologized, taking full responsibility.
Minnesota governor to hold news conference
Walz tweeted this week, as protests unfolded: "Our state watched George Floyd's humanity get erased. Our feelings of anger, anguish, and disillusionment are justified."
He said he is pushing for "a full, fair, and expeditious investigation that will bring us closer to justice."
"We must continue to examine and address the systemic inequities and discrimination that led to this incident and far too many that have come before," he said.
He also called for protesters to act peacefully and said Floyd's death "should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction."
National Guard: Mission is to protect life and the right to peaceful demonstration
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard at the Minneapolis mayor's request on Thursday. The Guard tweeted minutes after the 3rd Precinct burned that it had activated more than 500 soldiers across the metro area.
"Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate," it said. "A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls."
The Guard said in a follow-up tweet it was "here with the Minneapolis Fire Department" to assist. But no move was made to put out the 3rd Precinct fire.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said National Guard members were being stationed in locations to help stem looting, including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies. A couple dozen Guard members, armed with assault-style rifles, blocked a street Friday morning near a Target store that has sustained heavy damage by looters.
Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said fire crews could not safely respond to fires at the precinct station and some surrounding buildings.
Minneapolis police arrest CNN crew on live television
Police arrested a CNN crew reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis while on live television. Footage from CNN morning program "New Day" shows CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez reporting early in the morning, then being approached by Minneapolis State Patrol.
A cameraperson who was arrested alongside Jimenez and his producer told CNN that police said they were being arrested for not moving to a new location after being directed to do so. Footage shows that Jimenez and the crew informed the officers they were reporters.
"We can move back to where you'd like here. We are live on the air at the moment," Jimenez is heard saying to police officers approaching him in riot gear. "Wherever you'd want us, we will go. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection."
Two police officers are shown grabbing Jimenez's arms and informing him that he is under arrest.
CNN later reported that CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who said he "deeply apologizes" for the arrest of Jimenez and his crew. Jimenez, who was released later in the morning, reported that there was "no animosity" from the officers and said they told him they were following orders.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey makes middle-of-the-night address
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed his city that was battling multiple fires as protests against the death of George Floyd descended into violence at a scale larger than either of the days that came before it.
"Brick and mortar is not as important as life," Frey said after 1 a.m, CBS Minnesota reports. "The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the significance of life."
Frey said "we are going to be united as a city," and told the press that he was the one who made the decision, ultimately, to have Minneapolis police officers withdraw from the 3rd Precinct building, citing the danger to both the officers inside the building as well as the public at large.
"There a lot of pain and anger right now in our city. I understand that, our entire city recognizes that. What we have seen over the past several hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable," Frey said. "These are businesses, these are community institutions that we need. These are banks that people rely on to get cash, grocery stores that people rely on to get food, pharmacies that people rely on to get medicine … and we need to make sure that they are protected."
Frey added that the responsibility is also one the whole community shares.
"We additionally need our help from our community. We need to make sure people are looking out for our city right now. We all need to make sure we are standing up for our highest ideals," Frey said.
Frey also addressed tweets that President Donald Trump posted earlier in the evening, in which he called Frey a "very weak Radical Left Mayor," and said he would send the National Guard in to "get the job done right."
"Weakness is pointing the finger at someone else during a time of crisis. Donald J. Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell, and you better be damn sure we're going to get through this," Frey responded.
Police precinct torched in Minneapolis
Protesters took over the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night. The breach occurred at about 10 p.m., with demonstrators setting fires inside the building and outside near the main entrance, CBS Minnesota reports.
Police released a statement just after 10 p.m., saying in part, "in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires."
CBS Minnesota reports the department had discussed withdrawing officers from the building as early as noon Thursday. Officers were also seen removing the American flag from the precinct's pole at about 11:30 a.m.