Fired Minneapolis officer arrested after death of George Floyd

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd's fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

The death of Floyd, who was seen on a disturbing video begging for air as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck, drew outrage and protests across the Twin Cities.

It's not clear what charges Chauvin may face. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, the charging authority, has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. local time concerning a "major development" in the case, reports CBS affiliate WCCO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.