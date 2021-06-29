Live Updates: Search in Florida condo building collapse stretches into sixth day

Live Updates: Search in Florida condo building collapse stretches into sixth dayget the free app
The search through a massive pile of rubble stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday as 150 people remain unaccounted for following last week's condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County said the death toll climbed to 11 after two bodies were discovered on Monday.
No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since last Thursday, hours after the condominium crumbled in the middle of the night, but search teams are continuing their efforts in hopes of finding survivors.
"As we come across small voids, that's where we continue to focus and continue moving and digging through deeper to see if we can find anything further," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.
While it's not clear what caused the building to collapse, there is concerning new information about possible structural damage.
An anonymous contractor shared photographs with the Miami Herald that show a wet floor, cracked concrete and severely-corroded rebar in the building's pool equipment room. The photos were taken just two days before the building fell, CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
The contractor also reported deep standing water in the parking garage, just below the pool deck.
It's not known if either played a role in the collapse.
3 more victims identified
Authorities released the names of three victims on Monday night. They are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52, Frank Kleiman, 55, and Michael David Altman, 50.
The other victims who have been recovered and identified are:
- Stacie Dawn Fang, 54
- Antonio Lozano, 83
- Gladys Lozano, 79
- Manuel LaFont, 54
- Leon Oliwkowicz, 80
- Luis Bermudez, 26
- Ana Ortiz, 46
- Christina Beatriz Elvira