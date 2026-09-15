FBI Director Kash Patel to testify before Senate panel as Democrats blast his record, FBI touts crime stats
What to know about Kash Patel's testimony:
- FBI Director Kash Patel is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for an annual hearing on oversight of the federal government's principal law enforcement agency.
- The FBI has touted recent crime reports showing that violent crime rates in the U.S. have plummeted. According to the bureau's 2025 annual crime report, the U.S. murder rate reached a 20-year low and violent crime overall had the biggest one-year drop on record.
- Patel has been under scrutiny over a raft of firings and resignations from the bureau and for some of his behavior, including his use of the FBI jet. In May, the FBI director also clashed with Democratic senators over allegations of excessive drinking — which he has strongly denied.
Durbin says Democrats will "hold Director Patel accountable for his failed leadership" at hearing
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member, criticized Patel's handling of the FBI ahead of the hearing, pledging that Democrats will hold him accountable.
"Today, we find ourselves in a position where the FBI is expending immense resources to protect President Trump and deliver retribution to his enemies — but is diverting resources away from protecting the safety, security, and rights of ordinary Americans and their families," Durbin said in a statement. "During the Judiciary Committee's oversight hearing, Senate Democrats will hold Director Patel accountable for his failed leadership."
At the hearing, Democrats are expected to question Patel about a range of recent controversies at the FBI — including the departures of hundreds of staff from the bureau, the Justice Department's investigations into President Trump's political foes, the administration's immigration policies, the Epstein files and Patel's own use of FBI resources.
FBI touts crime statistics
The FBI announced last month that violent crime in the U.S. dropped in 2025 at the fastest rate on record, with the nation's murder rate falling 18.1% to a decades-long low.
The Trump administration has touted those figures, linking them to the administration's hardline strategy on crime. In an event on Long Island to announce the results of the FBI's crime report last month, President Trump called them the "best numbers anybody's ever seen on crime."
Some experts note that crime rates are on a multi-year slide since spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reasons for the current decline are tough to pin down — especially since they have appeared in a range of cities with different political leadership and different approaches to law enforcement.
During his time at the FBI's helm, Patel has emphasized tackling violent crime and assisting with the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. The agency has traditionally had a broad remit, including violent and organized crime as well as national security and white-collar investigations.
Patel likely to face questioning over new hiring standards and firings
The FBI has lost hundreds of employees through firings, retirements and resignations since the start of the Trump administration. Amid those departures, the FBI has adjusted some of the standards it uses when it conducts background checks on would-be federal agents and other bureau personnel.
Last month, CBS News reported the bureau has shifted hiring standards for job applicants who have in some cases admitted to hiring sex workers or stolen from an employer, as well as instances of animal cruelty and bestiality prior to the applicant turning 18. An FBI spokesperson told CBS News the changes are limited to a narrow set of circumstances.
The bureau has also relaxed its college degree requirements for certain agents with prior law enforcement experience.
The decisions by Patel and top FBI leadership follow the departure of over 1,100 FBI special agents in 2025 alone, according to Justice Connection, a nonprofit advocacy group that supports former Justice Department and FBI personnel who resigned or were forced out of their roles.
This year, the FBI has fired analysts who raised concerns about the ongoing Georgia 2020 election investigation, agents who worked in counterintelligence on cases involving Iran and staffers who worked on the since-shuttered Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against President Trump.
Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Patel pushing for an explanation on the decision to adjust the hiring standards.
"These are not minor technical adjustments. They represent a considered decision to open the Bureau's ranks to individuals who engaged in conduct that the FBI previously treated as disqualifying," the Democrats wrote. "Having dangerously thinned the FBI's experienced workforce for reasons that had nothing to do with performance, you are now asking the American people to accept, without explanation, that the resulting shortfall justifies admitting applicants with histories of employee theft, paying for sex, or bestiality."
Patel's behavior draws scrutiny
Patel is likely to face questions from Democrats regarding his alleged behavior as FBI director, following scrutiny over his use of an FBI jet and his presence at the Winter Olympics, along with allegations regarding his drinking.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the top Democrat on the committee, wrote a letter to Patel in July seeking information, citing a "growing number" of reports alleging "misuse and mismanagement "of FBI resources.
Durbin said that the committee's chairman, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, had written a private letter to Patel in May that "raised serious concerns" and requested information about the alleged spending. Durbin said Grassley had requested information about Patel's jet use and purchase of BMWs, and whether Patel has reimbursed taxpayers for his travels.
Patel has drawn questions from congressional Democrats for more than a year for allegedly using a government plane for personal travel. He also drew attention earlier this year for flying on a Justice Department jet to Italy, where he celebrated with members of the U.S. men's hockey team after they won gold in the Winter Olympics. The FBI has defended Patel, saying FBI directors are required to travel on government aircraft for security reasons and calling his flight to Italy a work-related trip.
Meanwhile, Patel filed a defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic in April for a story about his alleged frequent drinking and absences, saying it included "false and obviously fabricated" claims. The magazine's story included allegations that Patel often drinks to excess, and that his "irregular presence at FBI headquarters and in field offices" has delayed "time-sensitive decisions" that require the director's input.