Fairview Fire now 62% contained; many residents can return home

Fire crews with the Riverside County Fire Department continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Hemet, which has grown to 28,307 acres and was 53% contained as of Monday.
Authorities confirmed that two residents died while trying to flee the fire, and one other person was transported to the hospital with serious burns to their arms, back and face. All three were trying to escape the wildfire in the same vehicle.
Fire crews were able to rescue several people who were trapped by the flames on Gibbel Road.
Seven structures have been completely destroyed, with several others damaged. Officials also estimated that 5,000 structures are threatened by the fire. Around 1,500 homes have been evacuated.
The Fairview Fire erupted at around 3:37 p.m. Monday and burned in light to medium vegetation at a rapid pace near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for several neighborhoods, and others were warned to be ready to go at a moment's notice.
A care and reception area for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail. The Red Cross opened a second shelter at the Temecula Community Recreation Center, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd.
Officials with the Hemet Unified School District said campuses would remain closed Wednesday and until further notice as a result of the fire.
Southern California Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday that "circuit activity" occurred at the approximate time that the Fairview Fire started.
Water officials issued a boil water notice for dozens of residents on Polly Butte Road and the area east of 41477 Gibbel Road, but that was canceled Thursday.
More evacuation orders downgraded
Almost all evacuation orders and warnings around the Fairview Fire perimeter have been lifted.
According to Cal Fire officials, all areas inside the fire perimeter remain under a warning. However, all residents living in areas around the fire perimeter can return home.
The Fairview Fire is now 62% contained, with full containment expected on Sept. 17, according to firefighters.
Progress made on containment
Cal Fire reduces evacuation orders, lifts warnings
Some residents near the Fairview Fire can return to their homes after firefighters get a handle on the once-rapidly moving blaze.
Evacuation warnings have been lifted for these areas:
- West of Mountain Center
- South of Hwy 74
- East of Fairview Avenue
- South of Stetson Avenue
- East of State Street
- North of Cactus Valley Road, to the fire perimeter
- West of Sage Road
- North of E. Benton Road
- East of De Portola Road
- South of Cactus Valley Road
- West of U.S. Forest Service boundary
- North of Wilson Valley Road
- East of Sage Road
- South of Stanley Road
Evacuation orders for several areas have been reduced to warnings:
- East of the Fire perimeter to the U.S. Forest Service boundary
- West of the U.S. Forest Service boundary
- North of Stanley Rd
- East of Sage Rd
- South of Cactus Valley Rd
- South of the Fire perimeter
Fairview Fire now 53% contained
As of Monday, September 12 at 11:07 a.m. the Fairview Fire is now 53% contained, firefighters reported. Full containment is expected by September 17.
Reduced evacuations for Fairview Fire area
Cal Fire officials have reduced evacuation orders to warnings for several communities near the Fairview Fire.
Effective immediately, there are evacuation warnings for residents living near:
West of Wilson Way
South of Highway 74
East of Fairview
North of the fire perimeter
Additionally, evacuation warnings have been lifted by Cal Fire for the following communities:
North of Highway 74
South of San Jacinto
East of Fairview
West of Wilson Way
North of Stetson
East of Soboba Street
New evacuation orders issued for burned areas
While firefighters continue to gain ground on the Fairview Fire, authorities have issued new evacuation orders for residents near these burned areas:
South of Cactus Valley Road
East of Sage Road
North Stanley Road to the Eastern Border of the Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness
North of the Southern border of the Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness Area
North of Tripps Flats
Northwest of Cottonwood Truck Trail
West of Rouse Ridge to the burn area
East of Fairview Avenue
South of Hwy 74 to the burn area
Fairview Fire now 43% contained, more than 28,000 acres have burned
After Tropical Storm Kay brought a good amount of rain overnight to the Southland, firefighters battling the Fairview Fire finally got some relief.
Though the fire has burned 28,307 acres in Hemet so far, Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department reports that the fire is currently 43% contained, signaling some advancement.
Cal Fire reports that 17 structures have been destroyed by the fire so far.
The battle against the Fairview Fire got more complicated for firefighters after a Cal Fire helicopter crashed at a residence while attempting to land at Banning Airport.
The pilot and two firefighters were inside the Bell 206 helicopter when it crashed. Fortunately, all three suffered moderate injuries and were alert when first responders arrived, CBSLA's Laurie Perez reports.
No nearby structures were damaged by the helicopter crash.
Cal Fire announces reduced evacuations, warnings
Cal Fire officials have reduced evacuation orders to warnings for several communities near the Fairview Fire.
Effective immediately, there are evacuation warnings for residents living near:
West of the US Forest Service boundary
North of Wilson Valley and Reed Valley Road
East of Sage Road and South of Stanley Road
West of Sage Road
North of East Benton Road
East of De Portola Road
South of Cactus Valley Road
Larking Lane
Additionally, Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department announced that it has lifted evacuation orders for residents living near:
South of Diamond Valley Lake
East of Washington Street
North of Borel Road
East of Rancho California Road
East of Anza Road
North of Temecula Parkway (Highway 79)
Northwest of Highway 371
West of Highway 74
South of US Forest Service Boundary, including Ramona Indian Reservation and Olivet University
Weather helps douse Fairview Fire; containment up to 40%
The rain brought by the passing storm helped crews get a handle on the Fairview Fire.
"[Due] to today's weather conditions we saw minimal growth and [decrease] activity in all areas of the fire. Crews are continuing to strengthen and improve control lines, while establishing new control [lines] where it is safe to do so," Cal Fire wrote in the latest incident update."
Even though it grew to 28,307 acres, firefighters were able to contain 40% of the blaze. The number of structures threatened decreased by nearly 50% dropping from 18,753 to 10,000.
So far, 13 structures have been destroyed and four were damaged.
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings
Cal Fire officials have reduced evacuation orders to warnings for several communities near the Fairview Fire.
Effective immediately, there are evacuation warnings for residents living:
- South of Diamond Valley Lake
- East of Washington Street
- North of Borel Road
- East of Rancho California Road
- East of Anza Road.
- North of Temecula Pkwy (Hwy 79)
- Northwest of Hwy 371
- West of Hwy 74
- South of US Forest Service Boundary
- In the Community of Ramona Village and Olivet University
Winds ground firefighting aircraft
Because of the strong winds fueled by Tropical Storm Kay, Cal Fire says they won't have firefighting aircraft in the air Friday. The wind, if not accompanied by rain, is feared to whip the Fairview Fire up even further.
Riverside County Fire Department confirmed to CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine on Friday that winds did in fact help the fire spread.
The fire is now spreading west towards Temecula.
With Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland Friday and through the weekend, the hope is that the rain expected to fall helps firefighters control or even knockdown the Fairview Fire.
Boil Water Notice canceled
The Eastern Municipal Water District, the county's Department of Environmental Health, and the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water have determined that the water is safe to drink and it is no longer necessary to boil tap water or consume bottled water.
5 school districts closed due to Fairview Fire
Five school districts in and around the Fairview Fire say they will be closed Friday. They include:
- Temecula Valley Unified School District
- Romoland School District
- Menifee Unified School District
- Hemet Unified School District
- Perris Elementary School District
- Perris Union High School District
Livestock evacuation center
Riverside County Animal Services has set up Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, as an emergency shelter site for livestock and large animals owned by people under mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings. Livestock owners are being asked to use the Avalon Parkway entrance.
The San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave. in Jacinto, remains opens for dogs, cats, and other small animals.
Fairview Fire burning into San Bernardino National Forest
With the Fairview Fire moving south and east into the San Bernardino National Forest, forest officials are closing several areas and roads for public safety and to help firefighters.
Areas closed include:
- Bautista Canyon
- Rouse Ridge and Thomas Mountain areas
- South Fork of the San Jacinto River Wilderness Area
- Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness
Roads closed include:
- Bautista Canyon Road
- Forest Roads FS15 (Rouse Ridge)
- 6S13 (Thomas Mountain)
- 6S16
- 6S18 (Cottonwood Canyon)
- 6S22 (Cahuilla Mountain)
Also closed:
- Alessandro and Hixon OHV routes
- the South Fork hiking trail
- Ramona hiking trail
- Cahuilla Mountain hiking trail
The closures are in effect until at least Oct. 1.
Officials warn of effects from Hurricane Kay
Emergency officials are warning about the potentially dangerous effects heading to the area due to Hurricane Kay, which recently made landfall.
"A forecasted storm with heavy rain and strong, sustained winds could cause flooding and other dangerous impacts countywide, including in recent burn areas such as the Fairview Fire," the release said.
Up to 7 inches of rain are expected to fall in parts of Riverside County, which could cause flash floods and potential mud and debris flow. The most susceptible areas include recent burn scars and the Coachella Valley.
"Based on forecasts, this appears to be a dangerous storm. We want the public to prepare now," said Bruce Banon, Director of the Emergency Mangement Department in Riverside County. "If you encounter a road that's flooded, never try to walk or drive through it."
As a result, a Flood Watch is placed into effect throughout Riverside County from Friday morning to Saturday evening. A High Wind Warning was also placed into effect for the entirety of Friday, as winds are expected to reach gusts up to 55 miles per hour in the valleys, with some strong gusts reaching 75 miles per hour in desert and mountain regions.
Fire continues exponential growth
The latest update from CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department maps the fire at 27,319 acres — a nearly 4,000 acre jump from the the update released at 6 p.m.
Governor Newsom declares state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire, which is "threatening multiple communities and critical infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents."
"Earlier this week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fairview Fire," the statement said.
More evacuation orders issued
CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department extended additional evacuation orders at around 8:30 for:
- South of Diamond Valley Lake, East of Washington St., North of Borel Rd., East of Rancho California Rd, East of Anza Rd., North of Temecula Pkwy (Hwy79), Northwest of Hwy 371, and West of Springbrook Rd.
"The fire will continue to spread"
Fire officials provided an incident report on the expected overnight activity of the fire, which continues to rage at more than 23,000 acres.
"The fire will continue to spread in all areas due to shifting winds ahead of Hurricane Kay's arrival," the statement said. "The fire will have very high potential to move to the west due to the strong 40+ mile per hour winds and possible extreme down slope winds coming off of the surrounding 10,000' peaks. Fire activity could be moderated in the evening when heavy rains come from the thunderstorms. This will however also bring lightning to the area."
During a community meeting held in Temecula earlier Thursday, officials advised that more than 22,000 residents of Temecula and the areas closest to the fire should be prepared to evacuate in the instance that the fire continues to move towards the city.
"We have 48 to 72 hours of a hard fire fight in front of us," said Sal Reyes with the National Forest Service.
The recent update also noted that 18,753 structures were threatened by the fire and 11 had been destroyed.
In an update officials sent Thursday morning, 2,500 structures were threatened and zero were destroyed.
There are more than 2,100 firefighters involved in the fight, with 238 fire engines, 24 water tenders, 16 helicopters and a number of air tankers also coordinating attacks on the flames.
Fire officials warn of potential impacts Hurricane Kay may have on fire
Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department officials released a statement to the public that warned of the potential impact that the looming Hurricane Kay may have on the fire.
"The potential for extreme fire behavior remains elevated as hot conditions continue and southeast winds steadily increase throughout the day and into the evening Thursday with gusts of 25 miles per hour," the statement said. "In addition, tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to the area from Friday evening through Saturday evening. There is the potential for heavy rain capable of creating flooding problems, especially near the burn area."
FIRIS maps massive fire at just under 24k acres
The Fairview Fire has continued its rapid growth, with the large area mapped at 23,919 acres by FIRIS.
Additional evacuations ordered
Fire officials have issued a number of new evacuation orders and warnings Thursday, all of which can be found on this interactive evacuation map.
Thus far, evacuations have been ordered for structures located in the following areas:
- South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street;
- South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street;
- Bautista Canyon Road, south of Stetson Road, north of the Two Streams trailhead;
- Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Cyn to forest boundary;
- South of Cactus Valley Road, North of Minto Way, North of Red Mountain Road, West of US Forest Service Boundary, East of Sage Road;
- West of Wilson Way, South of Highway 74, East of Fairview Road, North of Stetson;
- South of Minto Way, South of Red Mountain Road, West of Road and North of Stanley Road, East of Sage Road;
- East of De Portola Road, West of Sage Road, North of East Benton Road, and South of Diamond Valley Road;
- (MOST RECENT, as of 4:55 p.m.) West of Highway 74, North of 371, East of Springbrook Road and South of US Forest Service Boundary.
Several locations are also under evacuation warning as the fire remains just 5% contained.
Community meeting Thursday night
Fire and law enforcement officials say they will give an update on the Fairview Fire at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Riverside County Fire Dept. Station 96, 37700 Glen Oaks Road in Temecula. The meeting is open to the public, but will be standing room only and not air-conditioned. Members of the public are welcome to bring seats.
Tiger Sanctuary desperate for help
The Diamond Valley Lodge is desperate for help to protect the sanctuary, which is home to four tigers. Officials say the big cats are too spooked to be transported away from the fire, which is headed toward them.
New evacuation zone map
Additionally, the Red Cross has opened a second shelter for those affected by the Fairview Fire at the Temecula Community Recreation Center, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd.
Additionally, several new evacuations orders have been issued Thursday for surrounding communities near the Fairview Fire.
All residents who live east of De Portola Road, west of Sage Road, north of East Benton Road and South of Diamond Valley Road are urged to evacuate their homes immediately as the fire continues to explode.
New evacuation orders issued
An evacuation order was issued overnight for the following areas:
- South of Minto Road
- South of Red Mountain Road
- West of Stanley Road
- North of Stanley Road
- East of Sage Road
An evacuation warning was issued for these areas:
- East of Sage Road
- West of Reed Valley Road and West of the Forest Service boundary
- South of Stanley Road
- North of Wilson Valley Road
- East of De Portola Road
- West of Sage Road
- North of East Benton Road
- South of Diamond Valley Road
Fairview fire erupts, nearly doubling in size to 19,377 acres
Firefighters have reported that the Fairview Fire has nearly doubled in size since their last update, now being measured at 19,377 acres and still just 5% containment.
Additional evacuation orders issued
Riverside County authorities have issued additional evacuation orders for residents impacted by the Fairview Fire, calling for immediate evacuation at the following locations:
- West of Wilson Way, South of Highway 74, East of Fairview Avenue and North of Stetson
While evacuation warnings were also issued for the area:
- West of Fairview Avenue, South of Highway 74, North of Stetson and East of Soboba Street,
- East of Fairview Ave., North of HWY 74, South of San Jacinto River bed and East of Wilson Way.
Highway 74 was fully closed from Mountain Center to Corco Street.
A full map of evacuation orders can be found here.
Wildfire continues to grow; nearly 10,000 acres
The Fairview Fire has continued to grow in Hemet, now scorching 9,846 acres. The blaze remained just 5% contained at the latest report from Riverside County Fire Department.
Wildfire is at 7,000+ acres
The Fairview Fire is at 7,000+ acres and is 5% contained, firefighters said.
Fairview Fire update
The Fairview Fire grew overnight to 5,000 acres and remains at 5% containment, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Josh Janssen.
Meanwhile, the two people who were killed in the fire were found dead in a vehicle in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon Road in East Hemet, Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan said. They have not been positively identified yet due to the condition they were found in.
The person who suffered severe burns was described as an adult female. She remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive. Her name will not be released, Swan said.
All three were in the same vehicle, authorities said.
Schools remain closed due to Fairview Fire
Hemet Unified schools will remain closed through Wednesday and until further notice, Superintendent Dr. Christi Barrett said in a statement. She said they continue to work with local authorities to monitor and assess the situation.
"Our hope is that our students can return to school soon; however, the closure will continue until conditions improve," she said in an email to parents.
New evacuation warnings issued
Authorities with the Riverside County Fire Department issued new evacuation warnings for South of Cactus Valley Road, East of Sage Road, North of Red Mountain Road. West of Bautista Canyon in Sage.
New evacuation orders and warnings issued
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire issued additional evacuation orders, as well as evacuation warnings:
Owner evacuates ranch with dogs
Above a ranch on Bautista Road, where a couple cares for several dogs, thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising just over a nearby hill, forcing them to evacuate.
The couple was able to gather eight of the golden retrievers and a bulldogs off of the property, as the ranch owner looked for another member of the pack, 5-year-old Aria, who jumped out of the truck and was still on the property as everyone was attempting to leave.
Fortunately, the ranch owner was able to find Aria and evacuate her along with everyone else.
SoCal Edison reports 'circuit activity' near time of fire
Southern California Edison has notified the California Public Utilities Commission that "circuit activity' occurred at the approximate time that the Fairview Fire started.
"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire. The investigation is ongoing," SoCal Edison's notification stated.
It also noted that the incident location was Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road in Hemet, where, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was first reported just after 2 p.m.
SoCal Edison Media Relations Advisor Gabriela Ornelas released the following statement to CBSLA:
"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the Fairview Fire, especially those who have lost loved ones and suffered injuries. Yesterday, we submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report (ESIR) to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire was reported on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. in the Hemet area. Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cal Fire reports two confirmed fatalities and another serious injury. The fire has consumed over 2,000 acres as of 10 p.m. on Sept. 5 and news reports reflect some structures have been damaged or destroyed. With safety as our number one priority, we continue to make progress on our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."
Boil water notice issued
The Fairview Fire burning within the Eastern Municipal Water District's Service area has prompted a boil water notice issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Riverside County Public Health Department, and the EMWD. Residents of fire-impacted area in east Hemet should only use boiled tap water or boiled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
The notice impacts about 50 homes on Polly Butte Road and the area east of 41477 Gibbel Road.
According to the notice, residents should either use bottled water or allow water to boil for one minute before letting it cool, to be used for drinking or food preparation. If residents are unable to boil water, they can add 8 drops, or 1/8 of a teaspoon, of fresh, unscented liquid household bleach per gallon of clear water. A gallon of cloudy water will require 16 drops or 1/4 of a teaspoon of bleach. Mix the water thoroughly and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using. Residents will be able to detect the disinfection has taken place when the water tastes and smells like chlorine.
Residents can also use water disinfection tablets.
Two killed were civilians fleeing fire
According to CalFire's Chief Josh Janssen, the incident commander of the Fairview Fire, the two people who died were trying to flee the area.
"It appears right now that those individuals were attempting to flee the area and were overcome by the fire that made the run through the canyon," he said. "They were in the same area. Unknown right now if they were related or from the same household."
Animal evacuations
Riverside County Department of Animal Services is accepting the pets of households evacuated from the Fairview Fire at the care and reception center at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trial, in Hemet. Thirteen animals have been impounded and a pig was assisted at one home.
Additional structure burns
Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the Fairview Fire in Hemet where an additional structure, in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon, was seen engulfed in flames.
An estimated 1,500 homes have been evacuated so far.
5,000 structures threatened, officials say
While aircrews have temporarily stopped fighting the Fairview Fire, ground crews remain on the scene. Officials with the Riverside County Fire Department estimated that 5,000 structures are currently threatened by the fire.
2 confirmed dead
Officials with the Riverside County Fire Department report that two civilians have died in the Fairview Fire, which has grown to 700 acres and is 5% contained.
Another civilian was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.
At least seven structures have been destroyed and several more damaged.
Evacuation orders expanded
The original evacuation orders, which have been not been lifted, included areas South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. Evacuation orders have also been expanded to include areas South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.
A care and reception area for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail.
Fire crews rescue trapped residents
Sky2's Desmond Shaw reports that fire crews were able to rescue several people who were trapped by the flames on Gibbel Road.
More aircraft arriving on scene
Sky2's Desmond Shaw reports that additional aircraft is arriving on the scene of the Fairview Fire to drop retardant on flames that have already destroyed at least a half-dozen homes.
4 water tankers on 'no divert' orders
Four water tankers fighting flames from the air in the Fairview Fire have been placed on "no divert" orders, meaning they cannot be taken off the fire due to the imminent threat to life and property.
Power lines sparking in fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet when powerlines could be seen sparking in the extreme heat and flames over a burning structure.
Multiple homes catch fire
Sky2 was over the scene of the Fairview Fire where several structures have now been engulfed in flames.
Aircrews on scene of Fairview Fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet, as aircrews worked to create a break lines in order to protect lives and structures from the blaze.
Civilian transported to hospital with burn injuries
At least one civilian resident was transported to the hospital with first, second and third-degree burns to their arms, face and back.
Fairview Fire grows to 500 acres, evacuations ordered
Captain Richard Cordova, with the Riverside County Fire Department, confirmed that the Fairview Fire has grown to some 500 acres, threatening the community of Hemet.
Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.