Fairview Fire at 9,846 acres, 5% contained with 2 fatalities

Young Yazidi woman rescued after 8 years as an ISIS prisoner

Half of American workers are "quiet quitters," Gallup finds

Fat Leonard left ankle monitor in water cooler before making escape

Suspect in "multiple shootings" in Memphis captured following manhunt

Suspect arrested in slaying of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German

Trump adviser William Russell subpoenaed in DOJ investigation into Jan. 6

Myles Sanderson, second suspect in Canada stabbing attacks, dies following arrest

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On