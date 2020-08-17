4 Republicans to speak on opening night of Democratic National Convention

Washington — Three more Republicans have been added to the lineup of speakers who will address the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, joining former GOP Governor John Kasich of Ohio in bucking their party and President Trump in favor of the Democrats and Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Convention Committee announced that former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Congresswoman Susan Molinari of New York, all Republicans, will also speak Monday.

Meg Whitman backed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and unsuccessfully ran for governor of California as a Republican in 2010. She is the current CEO of the streaming service Quibi.

A program distributed ahead of the evening's events show the four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme "We the People Putting Country Over Party."

Actress Eva Longoria is set to kick off the first night of the convention, which will also feature musical performances from Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who was the final Democratic presidential candidate standing with Joe Biden before suspending his campaign in April, is also set to speak. Closing out Monday's program is former first lady Michelle Obama.

This year's conventions will be unlike any other, as Democrats and Republicans were forced to abandon plans for in-person festivities due to the coronavirus. At this week's gathering, which culminates with Biden accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday, speakers have either pre-recorded their remarks or are appearing remotely.