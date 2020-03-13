Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 pandemic takes a fast-mounting toll on lives and the economy

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 pandemic takes a fast-mounting toll on lives and the economyDownload the free app
A week of dizzying escalation has seen the coronavirus pandemic spread to more than 120 countries, with senior members of governments around the world among those affected. Every aspect of modern life has been impacted as Western countries, including the U.S., increasingly adopt the kind of control measures that appear to have helped China get over the worst of its COVID-19 outbreak.
By Friday, school closures and event cancellations in the U.S. and Europe were mounting so fast it was difficult to keep track — a sign that more political leaders are swallowing the bitter pill being forced on them by health experts: Take the economic gut punch and do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus now, or pay a higher price later.
While more than half of the roughly 128,000 people who've caught the virus worldwide have already recovered, the toll in human lives and dollars is already staggering, and expected to get much worse before it gets better. More than 4,700 people have died, including 42 in the U.S. Economists warn the world could be headed for a recession and global stock markets have already hemorrhaged some $16 trillion in value.
Fueling the fear in financial markets and towns and cities the world over is the simple fact that four months after it first started making headlines, the COVID-19 disease retains an aura of mystery. With vastly different figures in various countries, it still isn't clear how deadly the disease is, how easily it spreads, or how many undetected cases may be lurking around the world.
The race to better understand it requires a huge increase in data from patient testing. The Trump administration is still playing catch-up with those efforts and, as the virus derails election year activities, the White House is also facing mounting pressure over what critics from both major parties say has been a poorly coordinated response.
As more lawmakers in Washington shut their offices and tell staff to work from home, they continue to haggle with the White House over a massive financial rescue package to help Americans, and American businesses, bear the burdens brought by the fast-spreading disease.
China, South Korea now trying to keep virus from coming back in
As a virus pandemic spreads globally, China and other parts of Asia are scrambling to prevent it from coming back to where it broke out.
Everyone arriving in Beijing must be quarantined for 14 days, and South Korea is screening arriving passengers from more countries as the number of cases rises across Europe.
Both countries have seen a decline in new infections, with China reporting just eight and South Korea 110 on Friday. In a role reversal, China is evacuating its citizens from one virus-hit country and sending medical gear and doctors to help with outbreaks abroad
- Associated Press
Global stocks continue to plunge as pandemic fuels fear
Asian stocks fell sharply on Friday, continuing a global market decline tied to the novel coronavirus. Global stock market losses climbed past $16 trillion after reaching a high on February 19. The sell-off is among several factors fueling fear that the pandemic could lead to a worldwide recession.
The biggest dive in Asian markets Friday was in Japan, where the Nikkei average was down as much as 9.5%, echoing a brutal 10% collapse in U.S. markets on Thursday — the largest single day decline since 1987's Black Monday.
China stocks were also down, but not by as much, with the Hang Seng down nearly 6%. Stocks on the Shanghai market fell 3%. Australian markets tumbled nearly 8%.
Futures markets were suggesting Friday trading in the U.S. would produce another depressingly down day on Wall Street, although any sell-off might not be as severe as it has been in past days.
Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement tweeted by Trudeau's communications director.
The announcement came a few hours after the Associated Press reported that Trudeau's wife was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, on Wednesday night after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.
Sophie Trudeau will "remain in isolation for the time being," according to the statement. Justin Trudeau will also continue to self-isolate.
"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the statement said. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."
Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for 14 days, and will not be tested because he is not exhibiting any symptoms. According to the statement, doctors have said there is "no risk" to the people the prime minister has been in contact with recently.
Alaska reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the state's first coronavirus case on Thursday. State health officials described the patient as a foreign national who flew to Alaska before falling ill.
The chief medical officer for the state lauded the patient for calling ahead before seeking medical attention, and described him as "incredibly kind and cooperative." Officials emphasized that this was not a case of community transmission.
Earlier in the day, Dunleavy had declared a state of emergency to free up resources to fight the virus.
There are now only three U.S. states that have not announced a coronavirus case: Alabama, West Virginia and Idaho.
Diplomat at U.N. headquarters in NYC positive for coronavirus
A diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations has tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a note sent to U.N. mission. The woman is the first confirmed coronavirus case at the U.N.'s New York headquarters.
"As of today, the Philippine Mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention should they develop the symptoms. We are assuming that all of us have been infected," Reuters reported Philippine acting U.N. Ambassador Kira Azucena wrote in a message.