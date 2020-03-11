Coronavirus death toll in U.S. hits 32 with the epidemic still spreading fast

Coronavirus death toll in U.S. hits 32 with the epidemic still spreading fastDownload the free app
The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to skyrocket, and the surgeon general says the epidemic hasn't peaked here yet. Delays at the federal level have left many state and local health authorities racing to catch up, with backlogs of people waiting to be tested for the COVID-19 disease.
There were more than 1,000 cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday, eight times more than just a week earlier. At least 32 people have died of the virus nationwide, and there are cases in 37 states — 15 of which have declared emergencies — and Washington D.C.
In origin country China, there was mounting evidence that strict control measures pay off. Premier Xi Jinping has declared the disease "basically curbed," and with only about 10 new domestic infections reported in China on Wednesday, other countries were adopting similar tactics.
Italy has the biggest outbreak outside China, with more than 600 dead and 10,000 infections. The whole nation is under travel restrictions, with stricter controls in hard-hit northern regions.
New York state has taken dramatic action to contain one of the largest known virus clusters in the U.S., setting up a "containment area" of about three square miles around the city of New Rochelle, less than 10 miles from the heart of Manhattan. There were at least 108 confirmed cases there alone.
With a surge in Iran overnight, there were more than 120,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,300 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have already recovered.
For detailed information on coronavirus prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.
3 TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus
Three TSA agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson said Tuesday.
The three Transportation Security Officers are currently receiving medical care and all other TSA employees they've been in contact with over the past two weeks are now quarantined at home, the TSA said.
Airport screening checkpoints remain open at Mineta San Jose. TSA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Dept. of Public Health as well as the Santa Clara County Public Health Dept. to monitor the situation.
"The safety and health of our employees and the traveling public are #1," the airport said on Twitter following the TSA news. The airport remains open for business following mandates and guidelines provided by Santa Clara County public health officials.
- Reporting by CBS San Francisco/KPIX
Honduras confirms first coronavirus cases, including a pregnant woman
Honduras has confirmed the first two cases of the new coronavirus disease in the Central American nation. One of the patients is a 42-year-old pregnant woman, said to be hospitalized in stable condition.
Officials said in a video posted to a government website dedicated to Honduras' COVID-19 response that the woman flew into Tegucigalpa to the country from Spain (where there is a significant outbreak) on March 4, showing no symptoms.
The other case was a 37-year-old man who flew back to Honduras on March 5 from Switzerland. He has not shown serious symptoms but has been isolated for monitoring.
Elsewhere in Central America, there were fewer than 10 cases confirmed in both Mexico and Panama, and Costa Rica had at least 13 cases as of Tuesday. The only death reported in Central America from the disease as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, was one in Panama.
China allowing some businesses to reopen as Beijing gains control over virus
The province at the center of China's virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence that Beijing is gaining control over the disease that devastated its economy. The country's communist leaders are moving to revive business after the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed shut down manufacturing, travel and other industries in late January, sending shock waves through the global economy.
On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged in December, signaling China's crisis might be passing even as the United States and European governments tighten anti-disease controls.
Manufacturers, food processors and other businesses in Wuhan that are essential to the national economy or providing daily necessities can resume operation, the provincial government announced Wednesday.
The changes are meant to "accelerate establishment of economic and social operation order, compatible with the epidemic prevention," said a government statement. It said companies that reopen are required to make "epidemic control" plans, inspect employees for signs of disease and keep workplaces disinfected.
Controls have been eased in other areas of China that are considered at low disease risk, but travel and other curbs still are in place.
- Associated Press
For coronavirus, Europe is "the new China," CDC chief says
An increasingly locked-down Italy counted more than 10,000 infections and recorded soaring deaths among its aging population.
"Right now, the epicenter - the new China - is Europe," said Robert Redfield, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rome's usual boisterous hum was reduced to a whisper as Italy's 62 million people were told to mostly stay home. Though shops, cafes and restaurants remained open, police around the country were enforcing rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and certain businesses shutter by 6 p.m.
Authorities said 631 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy, with an increase of 168 fatalities recorded Tuesday.
- Associated Press
CDC urges older Americans to prepare as Washington state focuses on care facilities
With COVID-19 cases in 10 nursing homes in King County alone, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has imposed some of the strictest requirements in the country for older adults at all long-term facilities in the state, including limiting visitors to one per day; requiring visitors to wear special protective gear; and screening employees for symptoms before each shift.
"If you do the math, it gets very disturbing," Inslee said. "If it's 1,000 [infections] today, in seven to eight weeks there could be 64,000 people infected in the state of Washington if we don't somehow slow down this epidemic. And in the next week it could be 120,000, and in the next week a quarter of a million."
Adults — 60 and over — are at higher risk for the virus, especially those who have chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising those people to:
- Stock up on groceries and medicines
- Stay home as much as possible
- Keep space between themselves and others
Michigan announces 1st presumptive positive cases, declares state of emergency
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's first two presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday night. Whitmer also declared a state of emergency to help fight the virus.
"We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer said. "I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families."
In a press release, officials described one patient as "an adult female from Oakland County with recent international travel" and the other as an "adult male from Wayne County with recent domestic travel."
The release said their samples have been sent to the CDC for testing.
California reports third coronavirus death
Health officials in California reported Tuesday that a woman in Sacramento has died of complications related to the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to three.
A press release from Sacramento County Public Health described the patient as a woman in her 90s who resided in an assisted living facility. The release said she had an underlying health condition.
At least 32 people have died of the virus in the United States. Most of the deaths have occurred in Washington.
Azar contradicts Trump's claim that "anybody" can get tested
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday contradicted Mr. Trump's Friday claim that "Anybody that wants a test can get a test."
"I think there's a false premise in your question," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a reporter who asked about testing capacity. "That just because I as a person say, 'Oh, I'd like to be tested for the novel coronavirus, I should be going to a minute clinic or some other facility and just walking in and saying, 'Give me my test, please.'"
"That's not how diagnostic testing works in the United States, or frankly almost anywhere in the world," Azar added.
When asked about the difference between his and Mr. Trump's comments, Azar said, "We've always been clear. If their doctor or public health physician believes that they should be tested — it needs to always be clinically indicated to receive a test."