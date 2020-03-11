NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement Wednesday. The test result was reported before the cancellation of Wednesday night's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The player was not present at the game, the league said.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

The player is in the care of Oklahoma City health officials, the Jazz said in a statement, adding that the organization is working closely with the CDC, the NBA and officials in Utah and Oklahoma.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions," the statement said.

Several other NBA games were underway when the league announced its decision to suspend the season. Those games were allowed to finish.

The announcement comes as officials grapple with the outbreak across the country. Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA said fans would not be in the audience for the upcoming men and women's basketball tournaments.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.