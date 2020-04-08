Coronavirus updates: U.S. toll nears 13,000 as drug touted by Trump put to test

Coronavirus updates: U.S. toll nears 13,000 as drug touted by Trump put to testDownload the free app
As the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus nears 13,000, America's battle with the disease appears increasingly mired in politics. President Trump has accused the World Health Organization of pandering to China and "probably" misleading the planet about the merits of his response.
Mr. Trump's touting of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19 may soon be judged by medical fact: While it remains clinically unproven as a treatment for the disease, some state and local leaders, many of them supporters of Mr. Trump, are bringing millions of doses into hospitals and even nursing homes to experiment with its use on COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, evidence that lockdowns in China, Europe and even New York are helping rein in the disease are tempered by ever-more-daunting figures: As of Wednesday, more than 82,000 of the 1.4 million people diagnosed with COVID-19 globally have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Texas nursing home doctor testing drug touted by Trump on 27 COVID-19 patients
When a coronavirus outbreak hit a Texas nursing home, Dr. Robin Armstrong reached for an unproven treatment: the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.
First, he needed to find a supply. But at a moment when President Donald Trump is heavily promoting the drug, Armstrong is no regular physician. He is a Republican National Committee member and GOP activist in Houston, and after calling Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Texas chairman of Mr. Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, Armstrong soon had enough doses to begin treating 27 infected residents of The Resort at Texas City.
Armstrong, the medical director at the facility, said Tuesday it is too soon to tell whether the treatment will work. But his sweeping use of the drug at one nursing home along the smoggy Texas coastline illustrates how Mr. Trump's championing of the medication is having an impact on doctors across the U.S., even as scientists warn that more testing is needed before it's proven safe and effective against COVID-19.
"I probably would not have been able to get the medication had he not been talking about it so much," Armstrong told The Associated Press.
Republican Bryan Hughes, a Texas state senator, said he is helping organize a pipeline of hydroxychloroquine donations to other states through their GOP leaders. Hughes said he has spent recent weeks helping Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia receive or expect shipments from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a maker of the drug based in New Jersey. Last month, the company announced it had donated 1 million tablets to Texas.
- Associated Press
UN suspends peacekeeping deployments
The United Nations on Tuesday suspended new peacekeeping deployments due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The rotation and deployment of U.N. peacekeepers and international police will be suspended until June 30.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric made the announcement, saying the 13 peacekeeping missions of the U.N. "are working full-time to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19" and to ensure that incoming uniformed personnel don't have COVID-19.
Dujarric explained to CBS News, "There is no movement of troops, coming in or out," but added that, "A few, limited exceptions may be considered."
"Our priorities are to ensure the COVID-19-free status of incoming uniformed personnel, and mitigate the risk that UN peacekeepers could be a contagion vector and simultaneously maintain our operational capabilities," Dujarric said.
Both the pandemic outbreak and expenses related to coronavirus appear to be at issue.
John Prine, American folk singer and songwriter, has died at age 73
John Prine, the singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There" and scores of other works, died Tuesday at the age of 73, according to The Associated Press.
His family announced his death was due to complications from the new coronavirus. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been hospitalized last month.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a difficult life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.
He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from younger stars such as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.
- Associated Press
Poor and minority communities hit hard by COVID-19 in the South
The coronavirus has been exploding across the South. In a dozen Southern states, there have been nearly 65,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,700 deaths.
Governor John Bel Edwards reported 70 new deaths Tuesday and said they're still bracing for the worst.
There's an alarming disparity in the state: more than 70% of the coronavirus deaths are African Americans, who comprise only 32% of the population.
"It's very sad to say I'm not shocked this is happening if you have a disease that's going to kill more people with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and you have a health disparity like this, it's not shocking," said Dr. Amy Lessen of Dillard University. Louisiana has one of the nation's highest rates of people with preexisting conditions.