Trump attacks WHO over coronavirus' global spread President Trump turned his ire to the World Health Organization, threatening to pull U.S. funding after blaming the organization for the coronavirus' global spread. While the organization labeled the virus a global health emergency in January, Mr. Trump claims he was not aware of memos written by one of his advisers in late January into February that warned of a full blown pandemic. Ben Tracy is at the White House where Mr. Trump's task force is working to mitigate the worst of the pandemic's effects.