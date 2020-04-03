Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 has killed more than 6,000 in the U.S.Download the free app
The Trump administration is crafting new national guidelines on who should wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has now killed more than 6,000 people across the country and more than 53,000 globally.
The coordinator of President Trump's COVID-19 task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, says officials are worried that new data suggest current social-distancing guidelines still aren't being taken seriously enough by many Americans to keep the country's death toll at or below the prediction of at least 100,000.
While most Americans are already under stay-at-home orders imposed by their governors, the president has kept the onus on state leaders to impose such measures. But as the White House strategy evolves, its chief epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked on CNN whether he felt a nationwide lockdown would help.
"If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that," he said.
- Record 6.65 million Americans file for unemployment
- 2 COVID-19-stricken cruise ships dock in Florida
- Democratic National Convention postponed until August
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Spanish woman released from hospital after marking 101st birthday under treatment for COVID-19
A family in Spain hopes the story of its centenarian matriarch's victory over the new coronavirus will be a message of hope. Encarnacion Buisan celebrated her 101st birthday in a hospital in the city of Huesca, after becoming the first patient officially admitted with COVID-19 on March 15.
Two weeks later, she's going home.
"I want this to be hope for everyone who is ill, that they see that my mother, at 101 years old — she
was admitted at 100 years old and she celebrated her 101st here — well that they see that there is hope, and that we are very, very happy," daughter Mari Carmen told reporters at the hospital on Friday. "You have to fight because you can get out of it."
Spain has suffered the second deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, according to available data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
China's top government medical adviser says pandemic "can be brought under control" this month
The COVID-19 pandemic could be brought under control by the end of April, the China's leading respiratory expert has said, warning that it could resurge next spring.
"With every country taking aggressive and effective measures, I believe the pandemic can be brought under control. My estimate is around late April," Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser on investigating and managing the coronavirus outbreak, told Shenzhen Television Broadcast in an interview on Wednesday.
"No one can predict whether the coronavirus outbreak will return as flu every year, as the virus could mutate to better adapt [to infect] humans with lower mortality rate," he said, adding that he was confident the new virus' spread would diminish with higher temperatures. Other researchers have expressed hope, but less confidence on how the change of seasons will impact the disease.
Stressing the need for global efforts to rein in the pandemic, Zhong said "even the United States is now taking measures; the most original and effective measure would be isolation at home."
When asked about the situation in China, he said he believed the country's monitoring and quarantine system would prevent a major second wave of COVID-19.
-Grace Qi
Bus driver who railed against coughing passenger dies from COVID-19
A Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger on Facebook about a coughing passenger has died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday. Jason Hargrove felt ill about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21. He died Wednesday, said Glenn Tolbert, the head of the drivers union.
Hargrove posted a profanity-laced video complaining about a woman he said repeatedly coughed while on his bus. The coronavirus can spread through coughs. The woman wasn't in the video.
Hargrove said drivers are "public workers doing our job, trying to make a honest living, take care of our families."
"For you to get on the bus ... and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know (we're) in the middle of a pandemic - that lets me know that some folks don't care," Hargrove said. "At some point in time, we've got to draw the line and say enough is enough. I feel violated."
Mayor Mike Duggan said "everybody in America" should watch Hargrove's video.
- Associated Press
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine ordered released from prison four months early due to coronavirus concerns
Daniel Hernandez, also known as the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, was ordered released from prison four months early amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In the decision, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer cited Hernandez's asthma and the greater risk he would face behind bars.
"In light of the heightened medical risk presented to Mr. Hernandez by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernandez's sentence in the manner requested — to wit, releasing Mr. Hernandez from custody and requiring him to serve his first four months of supervised release in home confinement, on specified conditions," Engelmayer wrote.
Hernandez was originally sentenced to two years in prison for his ties with the street gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He could have been sentenced for decades for his crimes, but he reduced his sentence by becoming a star witness for the prosecution.
"We are very happy that the Court allowed my client, Daniel Hernandez, to serve the remainder of his sentence at home," Hernandez's lawyer Lance Lazzaro said in a statement.
Trump says states need to "work out" competing bids for medical equipment for themselves
President Trump on Thursday said states need to work out competing bids for medical equipment among themselves, and continued to blame states for failing to stockpile medical equipment like ventilators. Governors are sounding the alarm that they are bidding against themselves, as well as the federal government, for much-needed medical equipment and supplies.
"Well they have that, and they have to work that out," Mr. Trump said, when asked about what should be done when states are fighting over orders of medical equipment.
Mr. Trump said states "should have been building their stockpiles," adding that the federal government is a "backup."
"We're a backup, we're not an ordering clerk, we're a backup, and we've done an unbelievable job," Mr. Trump said.