CBSN Originals | War of Words As the US faces an unprecedented public health emergency, one thing stands in the way — trust in truth. For years now, Americans in large numbers have come to dismiss science, established fact, and the media. And the Internet has helped bring us to this critical moment in time. In this CBSN Originals presentation, War of Words, we examine how we got here, and see how the Internet-fueled parallel universe threatens to tear at the fabric of American society.