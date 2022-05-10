Sheriff gives update on capture of Casey White and death of Vicky White in Indiana

Sheriff gives update on capture of Casey White and death of Vicky White in Indianaget the free app
An Indiana sheriff held a press conference Tuesday on the capture of suspected killer Casey White and Alabama corrections official Vicky White, no relation, following a nationwide manhunt that ended in a car chase Monday. Vicky White, who was accused of helping the capital murder suspect escape from jail last month, died hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
"Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was … 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" U.S. Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt told CBS affiliate WTVF-TV.
There is no evidence the two were married, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the capture.
It came after a citizen tip led authorities to Evansville, Indiana, more than 200 miles from where they initially disappeared, said Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama.
Two law enforcement sources told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that investigators had "developed information" that they were potentially driving an older model Cadillac not far from a car wash where a Ford F-150 had been abandoned. The Ford F-150 had been reported stolen from Tennessee, which is where authorities found the vehicle the pair had most recently been known to be driving, the sources said.