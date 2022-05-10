Sheriff gives update on capture of Casey White and death of Vicky White in Indiana

Travelers on Lufthansa flight allege racism against Jewish passengers

Gas prices hit a new record high of $4.37 per gallon

Captured inmate told officers: "My wife… just shot herself in the head"

Ex-Haitian senator charged in U.S. for alleged role in presidential assassination

2 more journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

Watch Live: Sheriff gives updates on inmate's capture and jail official's death

Russia pounds Odesa as Ukraine war delivers Putin no "clear victories"

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

Alabama corrections official Vicky White dead, Casey White captured in Indiana

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On