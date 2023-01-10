California storm: Power outages and mudslides as deadly flooding sweeps through waterlogged state

California storm: Power outages and mudslides as deadly flooding sweeps through waterlogged stateget the free app
Power outages, school closures, mudslides, flooding, evacuations — the fifth in a parade of deadly storms driven by atmospheric rivers is hitting California, and residents and officials are struggling to cope with the deluge of water. Across the state, residents faced continued weather warnings and advisories Tuesday.
National Weather Service forecasters warned of "torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flows, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds," as some communities saw as much as a foot of rain. Rainfall totals across the state over the past several weeks were 400-600% above average, according to the service.
The service's Sacramento office warned of possible funnel clouds and brief tornadoes as thunderstorms moved through the region Tuesday afternoon, while its Los Angeles office reported an inch of rain per hour in the area.
And meteorologists warned that another storm is already on its way.
"The core of the system will slam onshore with moderate to heavy rain resuming across much of California today through tonight while several more feet of snow is possible along the Sierra Nevada," the weather service said, with another atmospheric river headed to Northern California on Wednesday.
At least 17 dead, including a child swept away
The storm's death toll reached at least 17 on Tuesday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. That was an increase from the 14 reported deaths Monday.
Officials spent seven hours Monday unsuccessfully searching for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters, turning up only his shoe, CBS Los Angeles reported. The child was swept from his mother's stranded truck downstream and likely carried into a river, said an official with Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
Sinkhole swallows cars in Los Angeles suburb
A sinkhole opened up on a road in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. Two people were able to flee as it swallowed a car and a pickup truck. Firefighters rescued two others trapped in their car by the sinkhole, which reached at least 15 feet deep on Monday.
This sinkhole appeared to deepen overnight, reported CBS Los Angeles, and the vehicles were still visible Tuesday morning, albeit covered in mud.
Firefighters said the sinkhole in the suburban neighborhood had compromised the entire road.
A sinkhole also damaged at least 15 homes in Orcutt, in Santa Barbara County, forcing evacuations, The Associated Press reported.
Montecito residents under evacuation order
Officials ordered all residents of Montecito to evacuate Monday. The 8,600-person community in Santa Barbara County is known for its famous residents, who reportedly include Prince Harry and Meghan, football star Troy Aikman, singer Ariana Grande, actors Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah, and comedian Larry David, among others.
Creeks and roads were flooded, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown in the wake of Monday's decision, which he said was "based on the continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall."
Schools in the community were closed Tuesday.
Mudslides bury roads and cars
Some areas saw mudslides close roads and cover cars starting Monday. In Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, mudslides trapped a big rig and other vehicles on State Route 126, reported CBS Los Angeles. The Associated Press reported the rain washed 3 feet of mud and rock across the road.
Mudslides were feared in many California communities that saw evacuations, including Montecito, which marked the fifth anniversary Tuesday of deadly mudslides that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes, and in Ventura County's La Concita, where 10 people died in a 2005 mudslide, The AP reported. Mudslides also damaged homes in the Hollywood Hills.
A driver told KCAL News that a hill collapsed and the mud surrounded his black Audi at around 2 a.m. local time Tuesday, leaving him stuck near Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
Power outages leave nearly 150,000 in the dark
The power was out for nearly 150,000 California customers as of Tuesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks U.S. outages.
While most of those were customers of PG&E, which serves more than 5 million customers in the northern and central parts of the state, municipal utilities in Los Angeles and Sacramento each reported more than 10,000 without power.
Snowpack reaches more than 200% of normal statewide
The storm didn't just bring rain — higher elevations saw snow, and plenty of it. The California Highway Patrol closed part of I-80 on Tuesday morning amid high winds and whiteout conditions.
Those inches pushed the statewide snowpack to 215% of normal as of Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Water Resources — and nearly to the average for the first quarter of the year.
"Heavy mountain snow and gusty winds will bring periods of whiteout conditions with chain controls and likely road closures through tonight," according to the weather service's Sacramento office.
Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday "due to intense snowfall conditions and very dangerous travel in the area," according to the resort's website. The resort saw 32 inches of snow Monday and 22 inches on Tuesday at its main lodge.
And another 18-36 inches could be in store for the University of California-Berkeley's Sierra Snow Lab, which saw more than 9 inches in the last 24 hours.
Heavy snow was also anticipated to continue Tuesday night at high elevations across the West, according to the National Weather Service, meaning some areas could see an additional few feet of snow.