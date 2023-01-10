Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisoriesget the free app
Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas.
We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below.

Beach hazards, high surf advisories issued
A Beach Hazards statement has been issued, affecting several local beaches as the heavy storm continues to batter California.
Impacted beaches include:
- Catalina Island,
- Santa Barbara Island,
- Malibu Coast,
- all Los Angeles County Beaches.
Additionally, high surf advisories were expected to last through Tuesday as waves between 3 and 8 feet were expected until Wednesday at west facing beaches.
Sierra Madre authorities close Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park
"Due to the amount of rain that we have received in the last ten days, and expected to receive again in the next 48 hours, both Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park and Mount Wilson Trail are closed," Sierra Madre police said.
The areas are expected to reopen Wednesday after the storm moves out of the area.
Several roads closed in LA County due to flooding
As heavy rain continued to douse the Southland, emergency officials ordered several road closures in the West Valley area, including:
- the Sepulveda Basin,
- Burbank Boulevard from Havenhurst Avenue to Balboa Boulevard,
- Woodley Avenue from Burbank Boulevard to Victory Boulevard.
Flood Advisories in the Inland Empire
Here are the flood advisories in the Inland Empire.
Flood Watch:
- San Bernardino Valley
- Riverside County Valley
- San Bernardino County Mountains
- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning
- Wrightwood
- Big Bear Lake
- Big Bear City
- Moreno Valley
- Ontario
- Corona
- Fontana
- San Bernardino
- Running Springs
- Idyllwild-Pine Cove
- Rancho Cucamonga
Flood Advisories for Orange County
Here are the Flood Advisories for Orange County:
Flood Watch:
- Orange County Coastal Areas
- Orange County Inland Areas
- Garden Grove
- Fullerton
- San Clemente
- Santa Ana
- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
- Costa Mesa
- Mission Viejo
- Laguna Beach
- Irvine
- Anaheim
- Huntington Beach
- Orange
Flash Flood Advisories for Los Angeles County
Here are the Flash Flood Advisories for Los Angeles County:
Flash Flood Warnings:
Northwestern Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake
Flash Flood Watch:
- Los Angeles County mountains
- Antelope Valley
- Santa Clarita Valley
- Malibu Coast
- Santa Monica Mountains
- Los Angeles County beaches
- Los Angeles County inland coast including,
- Downtown Los Angeles
- San Fernando Valley
- San Gabriel Valley
- Pacific Palisades
- Pasadena
- Palmdale
- Santa Monica
- Northridge
- Universal City
- Zuma Beach
- Burbank
- Beverly Hills
- Valencia
- Santa Clarita
- East Los Angeles
- Newhall
- Acton
- Redondo Beach
- Hollywood
- Mount Wilson
- Compton
- San Gabriel
- Woodland Hills
- Downey
- Palos Verdes
- Culver City
- Malibu
- Norwalk
- Long Beach
- Castaic Lake
- El Monte
- Torrance
- Pomona
- Lakewood
- LAX
- Lancaster
Flash Flood Warnings for Ventura County
Here are the Flash Flood Warnings so far in Ventura County
- Flash Flood Warning for all of Southern Ventura County, including Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Paula
Santa Barbara County evacuation orders, warnings and shelter-in-place orders
Here are the evacuation orders for Santa Barbara County:
- All of Montecito/Toro Canyon/Sycamore Canyon/Padaro Ln
- Serena Park area in Carpinteria
- Conejo Rd and Sycamore Creek properties
Here are the shelter-in-place orders:
- Residents in Lower Eastside/Riviera, Santa Barbara should stay inside or go to high ground.
- Residents in Santa Barbara County areas associated with Cave & Alisal should go to the innermost room or high ground. Do not attempt to leave. If already evacuated, remain out of the area.
Evacuation, shelter-in-place orders in Ventura County
Authorities have issued evacuation orders for these areas in Ventura County so far:
- La Conchita
- Ventura Beach RV Resort
- Residents on the south side of Creek Road from Camp Comfort to Highway 33 — in effect beginning at 6:10 p.m., Monday evening.
Here are the shelter-in-place orders so far:
- Residences along the north side of Creek Road, from Camp Comfort to Highway 33 — in effect starting at 6:10 p.m., Monday.
Los Angeles County evacuation warnings and orders
Here are the evacuation orders and warnings Los Angeles County authorities have issued so far:
- Lake Fire Evacuation Warning Areas: Evacuation Warning includes the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon areas including those near the following:
- 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road,
- 18000 block of Ellstree Drive,
- 46000 block of Kings Canyon Road,
- 1800 block of Newvale Drive
- 43000 Block of Lake Hughes Road
2. Bobcat Fire (north end) Evacuation Warning Areas:
- Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas