Mudslide nears homes in Hollywood Hills

Evelyn Taft takes a look at areas getting hit hardest by rain

Evelyn Taft takes a look at areas getting hit hardest by rain

Evelyn Taft takes a look at areas getting hit hardest by rain

A small mudslide hit a number of homes in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening as heavy rain douses the area during yet another winter storm.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a small hillside came down during the ongoing precipitation, sliding into at least four backyards of four homes located in the 2100 block of North Beech Knoll Road.

Two of the homes were hit by the landslide, but were not said to be damaged.

"There are four homes which are in the path but not currently threatened," said LAFD Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart. "However, the potential exists."

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.

In all, about one-quarter of an acre of mud came down.

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety geologists with the Safety Grading Division were called to evaluate the hillside.

No injuries have been reported.