Watch Live: Biden visits Surfside, Florida, in wake of condo building collapse

Watch Live: Biden visits Surfside, Florida, in wake of condo building collapseget the free app
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, a week after a towering condo building in the town came crashing down. Eighteen people are confirmed dead in the tragedy and more than 140 are unaccounted for.
Mr. Biden and Jill are scheduled to receive a command briefing from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials just after 10 a.m. They will later thank first responders and search and rescue teams and meet families impacted by the collapse before Mr. Biden delivers remarks in Miami.
As the search for any survivors — and victims — continues, residents who escaped the collapse are sharing chilling stories.
Raysa Rodriguez left a voicemail on her brother's phone as she made her way out of the building. "Anybody over there? Hello?" she said. "Oh my God! What the hell? The whole entire building is gone!"
Iliana Monteagudo said a loud noise woke her from her sleep. She started to run after she saw a crack snaking down her living room wall. "I start going down fast and I hear a crack, crack, crack," she said.
Her neighbor, Sara Nir, lived on the ground floor and went outside when she heard a loud bang. That's when she saw the building's underground garage collapse.
"We ran out of the building," she said. "And then another big boom. Then we didn't see anything. It was suddenly quiet after the big boom and with white clouds all over."
Officials on Wednesday announced that the bodies of two children were found in the rubble. They were sisters, 4 and 10 years old.
How to watch Biden in Florida today
What: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden receive a command briefing from Florida then thank first responders and search and rescue teams before delivering remarks.
Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021
Time: 10:05 a.m. ET: Command briefing; 11:00 am ET: Thanking first responders; 3:50 p.m. ET: Mr. Biden delivers remarks.
Location: Surfside, Florida and Miami, Florida
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device