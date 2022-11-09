2022 Arizona Senate race: Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters

Maura Healey makes history as first openly lesbian U.S. governor

Marjorie Taylor Greene projected to win reelection in Georgia

New York governor's race: Kathy Hochul projected winner over Lee Zeldin

Texas set to execute man who killed his mother and buried her in her backyard

Man appears to throw eggs at Britain's King Charles, but misses

Sen. Graham: Midterm election "definitely not a Republican wave"

U.S. slams Russia for moving Griner "to a remote penal colony"

CBS News reporter covering the intersection between politics and tech.

Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman projected as winner over Dr. Oz

Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman projected as winner over Dr. Oz

Live Updates: Democrats stave off "red wave" in midterms as vote count continues

Live Updates: Democrats stave off "red wave" in midterms as vote count continues

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock and Walker appear headed for runoff

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock and Walker appear headed for runoff

Arizona results likely to be delayed

Arizona results likely to be delayed

Arizona results likely to be delayed

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On