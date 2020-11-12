2020 Election Live Updates: Biden names chief of staff as team takes shape

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden names chief of staff as team takes shapeget the free app
President-elect Joe Biden named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, tapping the longtime Democratic adviser to manage the West Wing as his team prepares to take power in 69 days.
"Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014," Biden said in a statement. "His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."
Klain served as the point person for the Obama White House during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, and as Mr. Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president. Klain called the selection "the honor of a lifetime."
Additional top-level White House positions are expected to be named soon, according to sources familiar with the transition plans. These will include longtime Biden advisers like Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti, who both also served as Mr. Biden's chiefs of staff while he served as vice president, along with top campaign strategist Mike Donilon.
Mr. Biden on Tuesday announced dozens of aides who will serve on transition review teams across the federal government, although the Trump administration has not taken the formal step needed to allow these teams to work directly with current government officials and gain access to classified intelligence.
Mr. Biden himself has yet to receive the high-level President's Daily Brief, the intelligence community's most sensitive rundown of threats and ongoing operations around the world. The president-elect has received lower-level intelligence briefings since he was formally nominated in August.
How Biden and Trump are spending Thursday
As pressure builds for Mr. Trump to formally begin the transition process, unlocking access to federal funding and services for Mr. Biden and his team, the president is slated to again spend his day out of the public eye.
Mr. Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House at 12:30 p.m. The president will then meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in the Oval Office at 4 p.m.
Mr. Biden, meanwhile, is meeting with transition advisers.
Obama: "I'm not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America"
In an excerpt of his new book published by The Atlantic, former President Barack Obama expressed his hope for a better future, despite the ongoing struggles presented by the coronavirus pandemic and political divisions.
"I'm not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America — not just for the sake of future generations of Americans but for all of humankind," Mr. Obama wrote. "The world watches America — the only great power in history made up of people from every corner of the planet, comprising every race and faith and cultural practice — to see if our experiment in democracy can work."
Mr. Obama is sitting down for interviews airing Sunday on "60 Minutes" and "CBS Sunday Morning," in what will be his first television interviews following the 2020 presidential election. The book — "A Promised Land" — comes out November 17.
When do states certify election results?
President Trump has not yet conceded the presidential election, even though President-elect Joe Biden is projected to have secured the electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Most congressional Republicans have been withholding their acknowledgment of Mr. Biden's victory, too — until the states make it official.
On election night, the results reported are unofficial and must undergo canvassing — that is, ensuring that all the valid votes have been counted. Each state utilizes its own processes to double-check vote totals and make sure that each vote was properly counted. Then, the states certify the votes, which makes those results official; each state also has its own deadline to certify the results. Certification is typically done by a state's governor, chief election official or board of canvassers.
The states must formally certify their election results on December 8, six days before the Electoral College members meet in their respective states to cast their votes for president.
Here is a rundown of when states certify their election results.