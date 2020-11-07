White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS News confirmed Friday. It's unclear when he was diagnosed.

Meadows' diagnosis comes just over a month after more than two dozen people connected the White House contracted COVID-19, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron.

Despite the high-profile outbreak at the White House, the campaign continued to hold packed events. Meadows was photographed with Mr. Trump on Election Day at Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Weijia Jiang contributed reporting.