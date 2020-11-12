When do states certify their election results?

President Trump has not yet conceded the presidential election, even though President-elect Joe Biden is projected to have secured the electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Most congressional Republicans have been withholding their acknowledgment of Mr. Biden's victory, too — until the states make it official.

Asked Tuesday by CBS News' Nancy Cordes if Mr. Biden had won the election, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby replied, "We don't know yet, do we? It hasn't been certified." Kansas Senator Pat Roberts told her, "We'll know when the electors come to town and states certify the election."

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to try to stop some states won by Joe Biden from certifying their elections, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, alleging that voter fraud has occurred. But the campaign's efforts on this front have so far been unsuccessful — courts have denied the campaign's attempts to stop the vote count in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

On election night, the results reported are unofficial and must undergo canvassing — that is, ensuring that all the valid votes have been counted. Each state utilizes its own processes to double-check vote totals and make sure that each vote was properly counted. Then, the states certify the votes, which makes those results official; each state also has its own deadline to certify the results. Certification is typically done by a state's governor, chief election official or board of canvassers.

The states must formally certify their election results on December 8, six days before the Electoral College members meet in their respective states to cast their votes for president.

Several states have already certified their results, while others, like the battleground states of Arizona and Georgia, which have not yet finished reporting unofficial results, will not certify until later this month. Georgia announced Wednesday that it will conduct a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the presidential race because the margin of Mr. Biden's lead over the president is so narrow — just 0.3%.

Here is a rundown of when states certify their election results:

*Rhode Island, Tennessee, Hawaii and New Hampshire do not have specific certification deadlines written into state law.

November 5

Delaware

November 10

Oklahoma

Louisiana

South Dakota

Vermont

November 11

South Carolina

Wyoming

November 13

Mississippi

November 16

Virginia

November 17

Florida

November 18

Arkansas

Idaho

Massachusetts

November 20

Georgia

North Dakota

November 23

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Utah

November 24

District of Columbia

Indiana

Minnesota

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

November 25

Alabama

Alaska

November 30

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Montana

Nebraska

December 1

Kansas

Nevada

Wisconsin

December 3

Connecticut

Oregon

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

December 4

Illinois

December 7

New York

December 8

Maryland

Missouri

New Jersey

December 11