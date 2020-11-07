2020 Election Live Updates: Biden leads as vote count continues in key states

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden leads as vote count continues in key statesget the free app
Joe Biden declared "we're going to win this race" in a late-night address on Friday after a rollercoaster day that began with him taking the lead in two key states. But as vote counts continue to trickle in, the race remains uncalled.
Much of the focus is on Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes – enough at this stage to win Biden the presidency. As of late Friday, the former vice president was leading there by more than 28,000 votes with 96% of the vote tallied.
CBS News still considers Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina toss-ups, while Nevada is likely Democratic and Arizona is leaning toward Biden. President Trump has made up ground in Arizona, while Biden has slightly expanded his lead in Nevada.
Biden urged faith in the counting process Friday, as President Trump continued to baselessly claim the election was being stolen from him.
"Democracy works — your vote will be counted," Biden said. "I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. People will be heard. Our journey is toward a more perfect union"
Mr. Trump spent the day out of public view but vowed not to concede. His team selected David Bossie, a longtime political adviser, to lead the effort to challenge the results in several states.
Biden ahead in Georgia by 7,248 votes
Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia as of early Saturday morning by 7,248 votes. He has 49.4% of the vote compared to Mr. Trump's 49.3%, with 99% of the vote in.
CBS News still considers the state a toss-up.
Biden's lead increases to 28,000 in Pennsylvania
Biden's lead in Pennsylvania increased late Friday night to more than 28,000. It's estimated there are 86,000 ballots left to be counted.
According to CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, President Trump would need 63% of the remaining vote to overtake Biden.
Biden declares "we're going to win this race"
Biden took the stage at Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, for a late-night address Friday to the nation. He declared "look at the national numbers: We're going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us."
"We don't have a final declaration, a victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: we're going to win this race," Biden said with Senator Kamala Harris on stage to his right.
Biden ran through some of the numbers that look promising for him in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
"We've rebuilt the blue wall," Biden said, speaking of "heartland" states like Wisconsin and Michigan. He also touted victories in Arizona, which has been won by a Democrat in 24 years, and Georgia, which has been won by a Democrat in 28 years.
Biden also urged patience, as the nation closed the third day of counting votes without a declared winner.
The former vice president said voters "made it clear" they want the country to come together.
Biden said he's been holding meetings on the pandemic and economic crisis. On "day one," a Biden administration would move forward to do everything possible to halt COVID-19, he said.
"I want people to know we're not waiting to get the work done," Biden said.
The former vice president urged "calm," and said every vote will be counted.