2020 Election Live Updates: Biden calls for unity as focus turns to transition
President-elect Joe Biden called for unity in a deeply divided country ravaged by a deadly pandemic, calling for "this grim era of demonization in America" to come to an end in his first address to the nation since being projected to win the presidency.
"I sought this office to restore the soul of America. To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class. To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home," he told a raucous drive-in crowd in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night. "It is the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for this vision, and now the work of making this vision real is the task of our time."
Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke hours after CBS News and other major news organizations projected victory for the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, ensuring the majority of Electoral College votes needed to capture the White House. The final projected outcome comes after five days of laborious vote-counting in the Keystone State and elsewhere, and were greeted with jubilation in major American cities, where thousands took to the streets to hail Mr. Biden's victory.
Meanwhile, President Trump has given no indication that he intends to concede the race anytime soon. His campaign has vowed to continue challenging the results in courts in several states, a longshot effort that has thus far been unsuccessful. A senior campaign official tells CBS News that the president does not plan to concede defeat before he has exhausted all legal options.
Nevertheless, Mr. Biden and Harris are quickly turning their focus to the transition and preparing to take the reins of power in January. On Monday, Mr. Biden plans to unveil a team of scientists and experts tasked with formulating a plan of action for addressing the pandemic after the inauguration, and his team is expected to start unveiling senior-level White House and administration staffing picks in the coming days and weeks.
Exit poll analysis shows how Biden won
Mr. Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election largely because he was able to convince enough voters that he could better handle the coronavirus pandemic and that he had the right temperament for the job, according to CBS News' analysis of the exit poll data.
The data show that voters who supported Biden were looking for a candidate with good judgment and for someone who could unite the country. Bringing the country together might be difficult, since voters who backed Mr. Trump did not say they saw the coronavirus as a serious problem — as Biden voters do — and roughly half of these voters say they're scared of a Biden presidency.
The president-elect had the support of some groups that traditionally vote Democratic and made some inroads with some not-so-traditional Democratic groups, like men and seniors.
Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
Biden's focus turns to transition, with COVID task force set to be named Monday
Mr. Biden said he will announce a task force to lead his preparations to respond to the pandemic on Monday as his team turns its focus to staffing the executive branch.
"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021," he said. "That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern. I will spare no effort — or commitment — to turn this pandemic around."
The campaign unveiled a Twitter account and website for the transition team, which will focus on "determining implementation options for policy, developing management agendas for federal agencies, and selecting personnel to serve in the administration."
According to two sources familiar with the expected transition process, the transition team will soon begin rapidly expanding. Many of the staffers will come from the campaign, with 300 to 350 people expected to be on staff by the time of the inauguration.
The first step will be the agency review team process, essentially a cram session for the incoming administration about how the federal government operates. CBS News is also told that senior-level White House and administration staff are expected to be announced soon. As of now, Cabinet announcements will not be rushed, with Mr. Biden given the time to consider his options at length, even as names swirl about potential appointments.