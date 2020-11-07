Watch Live: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to deliver remarks

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks on Saturday, after winning the requisite electoral votes to win the presidential election. CBS News projected this morning that Biden will win the state of Pennsylvania, bringing him to 273 votes — just over the 270 threshold needed.

The election of Biden and Harris is historic in more than one way. Biden will be the oldest president to take office and only the second Catholic. Harris will be the first woman, Black American and Asian American to serve as vice president.

How to watch President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris' remarks:

What: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris deliver remarks

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris deliver remarks Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Saturday, November 7, 2020 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream : Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device Follow: Live 2020 election updates on CBSNews.com

In a statement on Saturday, the president-elect said he was "honored and humbled" by the results, and he called for unity.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

President Trump has not yet conceded the race, and said in a statement the election was "far from over." His campaign has launched lawsuits in several critical states in an attempt to delay the counting of votes it considers to be disputed, but this litigation has thus far been unsuccessful.