The second major nor'easter in less than a week moved up the East Coast early Thursday, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England. The storm is being blamed for at least one death.
Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday. Morris County, Pennsylvania got almost 27 inches, Montville, New Jersey, more than 26, North Adams, Massachusetts, 24 and Sloatsburg, New York, 26. Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia got about 6 inches and New York City around 3.
The storm made traveling treacherous. Thousands of flights across the region were canceled. Amtrak suspended service between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. Thursday.
The storm wasn't predicted to be as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees, inundated coastal communities and caused more than 2 million power outages from Virginia to Maine last Friday.
It still proved a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm - and for the crews trying to restore power to them. Overall, some 800,000 homes and businesses in states hit by the latest storm were in the dark late Wednesday, according to a CBS News tally.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Thursday for most of New England as the storm continued to make its way north.
A tree knocked over by winds from the storm killed an 88-year-old woman in her driveway in Suffern, New York, north of New York City, CBS New York reports.
In North White Plains, New York, 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home, police said. All were expected to survive.
In Manchester Township, New Jersey, police said a teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, says CBS New York.