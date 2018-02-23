CBSN
CBS/AP February 23, 2018, 8:10 PM

Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding, speedskating and medal count -- live updates

Last Updated Feb 23, 2018 9:03 PM EST

  • Silver medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is congratulated by Lindsey Vonn of the United States during the Ladies' Alpine Combined on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 22, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    9:00 p.m.: Lindsey Vonn has said repeatedly that the Pyeongchang Olympics will be the last Winter Games of her career. But her U.S. teammate and heir apparent Mikaela Shiffrin isn't so sure she really means it. Vonn is 33. Shiffrin is 22. Each has won three Olympic medals.

    "Whenever I hear anybody say something about this," Shiffrin says, laughing, at a press conference. "It's like, 'most likely,' 'probably,' 'maybe,' 'we'll see,' 'not sure.' I'm like, 'Knowing Lindsey, I don't believe her.'"

    They were the only two members of the country's Alpine team to earn medals at the Pyeongchang Games. Vonn won bronze in the downhill and Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.

Featured in World

Popular