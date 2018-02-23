Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding, speedskating and medal count -- live updates

9:00 p.m.: Lindsey Vonn has said repeatedly that the Pyeongchang Olympics will be the last Winter Games of her career. But her U.S. teammate and heir apparent Mikaela Shiffrin isn't so sure she really means it. Vonn is 33. Shiffrin is 22. Each has won three Olympic medals.

"Whenever I hear anybody say something about this," Shiffrin says, laughing, at a press conference. "It's like, 'most likely,' 'probably,' 'maybe,' 'we'll see,' 'not sure.' I'm like, 'Knowing Lindsey, I don't believe her.'"

They were the only two members of the country's Alpine team to earn medals at the Pyeongchang Games. Vonn won bronze in the downhill and Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.