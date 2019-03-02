Trump speaks at 2019 CPAC – live updates





CBSN President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday. This will be Mr. Trump's fifth time speaking at the CPAC conference and the third time doing so as president. You can watch Mr. Trump's CPAC speech live in the player above. Follow live updates of Trump's CPAC speech:

Trump touts "record crowd" ahead of appearance In a tweet Saturday morning, the president predicted a "record crowd" for his third appearance at CPAC, where he's likely to energize his conservative base and shrug off criticism for an unsuccessful summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as congressional testimony from his former fixer and a New York Times report that Mr. Trump ordered chief of staff John Kelly to give his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance despite concerns. "Will be speaking at CPAC at 11:30 this morning. Record crowd, live broadcast. Enjoy!" he wrote on Twitter. Will be speaking at CPAC at 11:30 this morning. Record crowd, live broadcast. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2019

Other speakers at CPAC Other prominent speakers and administration officials have spoken at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). They include Senator Lindsey Graham, Glen Beck, Senator Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., and British politician Nigel Farage.

Mike Pence spoke at CPAC on Friday Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the 2018 CPAC gathering on Friday. Pence touted the administration's accomplishments, notably the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and called Mr. Trump "the most pro-life president in American history."