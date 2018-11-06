Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in an unexpectedly close Senate race, which has the potential to elect a Democrat in a statewide office for the first time since 1994.
Cruz emerged on the national political scene in 2012 as a Tea Party star. He orchestrated a government shutdown in 2013 and was the runner-up for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election. However, while he gained national attention, these high-profile actions may have backfired back home.
Enter Beto O'Rourke, a charismatic El Paso-area congressman with an ability to attract a large and passionate following -- and an extremely large campaign war chest. O'Rourke, who has visited every county in Texas during his campaign, raised more than $38 million in the final quarter before the election, an unprecedented amount for a Senate race. O'Rourke and his followers believe that a progressive congressman can win the hearts of voters in deep-red Texas.
Although Cruz leads O'Rourke in the polls, the fact that the race is so close concerns national Republicans and excites Democrats. National Democrats have dreamed of a blue Texas for years, thanks to changing demographics and increased urbanization.
The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as "lean Republican."
