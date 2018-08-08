Paul Manafort trial day 7: Rick Gates cross examination continues -- live updates
Day 7 of the Paul Manafort trial begins in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday with the continuation of a blistering cross examination of Manafort's former business associate Rick Gates.
On Tuesday, Gates was forced to answer questions about past infidelity, his embezzlement and what Manafort had directed him to do while in his employment. Lawyers for Manafort are looking to undermine Gates' credibility and blame him for any crimes in the case, suggesting that he's told "so many lies" that he can't possibly remember them all.
Gates has told jurors he and Manafort spent years carrying out a vast tax-evasion and bank fraud conspiracy involving millions of dollars. He's expected to go for at least another hour in questioning with Manafort's attorney's.
-- Reporting from Paula Reid, Clare Hymes, Kristine Guillaume and Bryce Klehm
Follow along for live updates of the trial:
Gates' infidelity put on the record
Manafort attorney Kevin Downing probed Gates about his "secret life," which consisted of an extramarital affair ten years ago and a London flat, among other things. Downing pressed Gates if embezzled funds were used to maintain the apartment.
"As part of your 'secret life,' did you maintain a flat in London?" Downing asked Gates.
Gates testified that that his wife knew about his infidelity as well as his foreign account. Downing pressed him why he was calling it "unauthorized transactions" instead of embezzlement, "it was embezzlement," Gates conceded.
Tuesday's grilling of Gates
CBS News' Paula Reid reports that Gates was "visibly nervous" under relentless questioning by Manafort's defense attorneys, who are hoping the jury will see Manafort as a victim in this case.
Gates testified under oath that he had committed financial crimes including tax evasion and bank fraud at Manafort's direction, even admitting to the jury that it was possible he may have submitted personal expenses to the inaugural committee during the 2016 campaign.
Gates told the defense that he had falsified financial records because Manafort was "upset" about how much money he had owed in taxes. But attorney's for Manafort left the courthouse on Tuesday hailing it a "great day" for their client.