Oscars 2019: Full list of winners and nominees - live updates
The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicks off Sunday evening. "The Favourite" and "Roma" tie for the most nominations, each fetching 10 nominations including best picture and best director. "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" each received eight nominations.
Here's the full list of all the Oscars nominations and winners as they're announced.
Best writing (original screenplay)
- "The Favourite" - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- "First Reformed" - Written by Paul Schrader
- "Green Book" - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
- "Roma" - Written by Alfonso Cuarón
- "Vice" - Written by Adam McKay
Best writing (adapted screenplay)
- "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" - Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
- "Can you Ever Forgive Me?" - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- "If Beale Street Could Talk" - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
- "A Star is Born" - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Best visual effects
- "Avengers: Infinity War" - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- "Christopher Robin" - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
- "First Man" - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
- "Ready Player One" - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Best sound mixing
- "Black Panther" - Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
- "First Man" - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
- "Roma" - Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García
- "A Star is Born" - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Best sound editing
- "Black Panther" - Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
- "First Man" - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- "A Quiet Place" - Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
- "Roma" - Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay
Best short film (live action)
- "Detainment" - Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
- "Fauve" - Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- "Marguerite" - Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset
- "Mother" - Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado
- "Skin" - Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
Best short film (animated)
- "Animal Behavior" - Alison Snowden and David Fine
- "Bao" - Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
- "Late Afternoon" - Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
- "One Small Step" - Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
- "Weekends" - Trevor Jimenez
Best production design
- "Black Panther" - Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
- "The Favourite" - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- "First Man" - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
- "Roma" - Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
Best picture
- "Black Panther"- Kevin Feige, Producer
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - Graham King, Producer
- "The Favourite" - Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers
- "Green Book" - Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
- "Roma" - Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers
- "A Star is Born" - Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers
- "Vice" - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Best music (original song)
- "All the Stars" - from "Black Panther"; Music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark "Sounwave" Spears and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith
- "I'll Fight" - from "RBG"; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" - from "Mary Poppins Returns"; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
- "Shallow" - from "A Star Is Born"; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" - from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"; Music and Lyric by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best music (original score)
- "Black Panther" - Ludwig Goransson
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Terence Blanchard
- "If Beale Street Could Talk" - Nicholas Britell
- "Isle of Dogs" - Alexandre Desplat
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Marc Shaiman
Best makeup and hairstyling
- "Border" - Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
- "Mary Queen of Scots" - Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
- "Vice" - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney
Best foreign language film
- "Capernaum" - Lebanon
- "Cold War" - Poland
- "Never Look Away" - Germany
- "Roma" - Mexico
- "Shoplifters" - Japan
Best film editing
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Barry Alexander Brown
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - John Ottman
- "The Favourite" - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- "Green Book" - Patrick J. Don Vito
- "Vice" - Hank Corwin
Best documentary (short subject)
- "Black Sheep" - Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn
- "End Game" - Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman
- "Lifeboat" - Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser
- "A Night at the Garden" - Marshall Curry
- "Period. End of Sentence" - Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton
Best directing
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Spike Lee
- "Cold War" - Paweł Pawlikowski
- "The Favourite" - Yorgos Lanthimos
- "Roma" - Alfonso Cuarón
- "Vice" - Adam McKay
Best Costume Design
- "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" - Mary Zophres
- "Black Panther" - Ruth Carter
- "The Favourite" - Sandy Powell
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Sandy Powell
- "Mary Queen of Scots" - Alexandra Byrne
Best cinematography
- "Cold War" - Łukasz Żal
- "The Favourite" - Robbie Ryan
- "Never Look Away" - Caleb Deschanel
- "Roma" - Alfonso Cuarón
- "A Star is Born" - Matthew Libatique
Best animated feature film
- "Incredibles 2"
- "Isle of Dogs"
- "Mirai"
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best actress in a supporting role
- Amy Adams - "Vice"
- Marina De Tavira - "Roma"
- Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- Emma Stone - "The Favourite"
- Rachel Weisz - "The Favourite"
Best actress in a leading role
- Yalitza Aparicio - "Roma"
- Glenn Close - "The Wife"
- Olivia Colman - "The Favourite"
- Lady Gaga - "A Star Is Born"
- Melissa McCarthy - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Best actor in a supporting role
- Mahershala Ali - "Green Book"
- Adam Driver - "BlacKkKlansman"
- Sam Elliott - "A Star Is Born"
- Richard E. Grant - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- Sam Rockwell - "Vice"
Best actor in a leading role
- Christian Bale - "Vice"
- Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born"
- Willem DaFoe - "At Eternity's Gate"
- Rami Malek - "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- Viggo Mortensen - "Green Book"