Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, other admissions scandal parents head to court – live updates
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and other parents charged in the college admissions scandal are scheduled to go before a federal judge in Boston today. Authorities have called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.
Fast facts:
•33 parents, including prominent Hollywood figures and business people, are among those facing charges. Prosecutors say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children's test scores or bribe coaches at sought-after schools.
•The racketeering conspiracy case includes the parents of applicants, ACT and SAT administrators, a test proctor and coaches at universities including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas at Austin.
• Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid half a million dollars to have their two daughters categorized as recruits to the USC crew team even though neither participated in the sport.
• Prosecutors said Huffman agreed to pay $15,000 - disguised as a tax-deductible charitable contribution - to a foundation operated by admissions consultant William Singer, who in turn allegedly arranged for a particular proctor to ensure Huffman's daughter scored well on a college entrance exam.
• CBS News learned from court documents filed Tuesday that at least one of the parents expected in court Wednesday - businessman Devin Sloane, who's accused of paying a $250,000 bribe - is in plea discussions with the government.
Lori Loughlin arrives at Boston federal court
Actress Lori Loughlin arrived at Federal Court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon to face charges.
Felicity Huffman arrives at Boston federal court
Actress Felicity Huffman arrived at the federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon to face charges.
Parents turn to consultant to understand prison life
Justin Paperny is a former stockbroker who served prison time for fraud and now works with wealthy clients as a prison consultant. He told "CBS This Morning" has been hired by one parent charged in the scheme and is in talks with several others.
"They're scared and it's 'Can I survive in prison? Am I cut out for prison?'" Paperny said. "What's most surprising to me about the first conversation is how many of them didn't view their actions as criminal."
Paperny said he is helping them confront their denial while answering their basic questions about prison life, including ""What's it like? What will my job be? Can my family visit? Is there email? Is there internet?"
Parents in cheating scandal appeared in Boston federal court on Friday
A procession of wealthy parents - from a Napa Valley vineyard owner to a Hot Pockets heiress - appeared in court on Friday to hear charges that they paid bribes to get their children into top colleges.
The 15 parents, including CEOs, investment executives, real estate developers and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, are slated to appear in Boston federal court on charges related to the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.
The initial court appearances are largely a formality. Defendants weren't asked to enter a plea Friday. Court officials simply recited the charges and maximum sentences while the judge informed the defendants of their rights and considered any special requests.
A former Yale soccer coach triggered FBI's college bribery investigation
A key defendant whose actions apparently exposed the scandal, former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith, became the third person in the case to plead guilty. Meredith didn't say a word as he left a Boston courthouse last Thursday surrounded by a crush of cameras. Inside, the 51-year-old pleaded guilty to pocketing more than $860,000 in bribes to help parents get their children into Yale.
Court documents show that in 2017, William "Rick" Singer, the confessed mastermind behind the scheme, paid Meredith $400,000 to get the daughter of a wealthy couple into the Ivy League school.
Meredith designated her as one of his recruits even though she had never played competitive soccer. Last week, Yale announced it was rescinding that student's admission.
USC may expel students associated with scandal
The University of Southern California said students associated with the nationwide college admissions scandal will not be able to get transcripts or register for classes while their cases are reviewed. USC said in a statement that those students "have been notified that their status is under review" and that following the reviews, "we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion."
It also said applicants who are tied to the scam will not be admitted to the university. "USC determined which applicants in the current admissions cycle are connected to the alleged scheme and they will be denied admission," the school said. "The university is conducting a full review of the matter and continues to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department's investigation."
Accusation facing the parents in college admissions scandal
CBS News has compiled a detailed list of every parent charged in the college admissions scandal.
Prosecutors allege dozens of parents, test administrators and college coaches were involved in a widespread effort to rig the college admissions process for children whose parents were willing to pay bribes. The indictments filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts include hundreds of pages of allegations, implicating more than 50 people. The allegations focus on two distinct sets of schemes: cheating on standardized tests and bribing college coaches to get students in.