USC may expel students associated with college admissions scandal

The University of Southern California said students who may be associated with the nationwide college admissions scandal will not be able to get transcripts or register for classes while their cases are reviewed.

USC said in a statement that those students "have been notified that their status is under review" and that following the reviews, "we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion."

It also said applicants who are tied to the scam will not be admitted to the university. "USC determined which applicants in the current admissions cycle are connected to the alleged scheme and they will be denied admission," the school said.

"The university is conducting a full review of the matter and continues to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department's investigation," it said.

The Los Angeles-based university was rocked last week when it learned of its involvement in the largest academic fraud scandal ever prosecuted in American history. USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel and school water polo coach Jovan Vavic were both fired last week after they were indicted by the FBI and arrested for allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to help students cheat during the admissions process.

A total of 33 parents were charged in the sweeping indictment last week. And while students were outlined (though not named) in the indictment for alleged cheating and fraudulent activity, none have had any charges brought against them.

Among those allegedly involved in the scam were actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, who allegedly paid half a million dollars to have their daughters categorized as USC crew team recruits even though they didn't participate in the sport.