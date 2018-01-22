The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards will honor acting achievements in film and television. The 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will take place at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The show will focus on women, with mostly female presenters and an opening with only actresses speaking about their art. Producers say they were inspired by last year's Women's March to highlight women's achievements at this year's SAG Awards.
Tension over sexual misconduct accusations brewed before the show, with Giuliana Rancic of E! asking Alison Brie about the allegations against her brother-in-law, James Franco. Brie, who is married to Dave Franco, said, "I think that above all what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone who remains victimized should have the right to speak out and come forward." But she also added, "Not everything that has come forward is fully accurate."